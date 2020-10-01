Acosta Appoints Chandra McCormack as Chief Financial Officer

"Chandra has a strong reputation as a strategic leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Acosta family," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Her ability to repeatedly deliver high levels of team engagement and EBITDA growth through a combination of people, systems and financial acumen is impressive. Combined with her extensive understanding of the CPG industry, we are confident Chandra will continue to strengthen Acosta's financial position and take us to the next level in this vital role."

Most recently, McCormack served as CFO for Greyhound Lines, Inc., a complex transportation network with operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Before Greyhound, she served in CFO roles at several retail, restaurant and CPG companies, including 13 years with Dean Foods Company in various financial leadership roles.



McCormack is a certified public accountant and earned her MBA from The University of Texas at Arlington. She was recognized as a CFO of the Year Honoree by the Dallas Business Journal in 2016 and 2019 and was named one of the Top 15 Business Women of Dallas by the National Women's Council in 2016. McCormack also received Texas Diversity Magazine's inaugural Dallas Power 50 award in 2018, which recognizes the city's most powerful and influential women.



About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

