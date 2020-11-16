Acosta Appoints Derek Bowen as President of Marketing Services for North America

"Derek has a rare combination of a classic marketing background, coupled with both brand building and agency experiences, and complemented by strong financial expertise. This combination has enabled him to be successful in public, private and financially sponsored companies," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Derek is a results-driven leader, and I have great confidence in his ability to lead our marketing businesses, build and develop great teams and foster collaboration across the organization."

Most recently, Bowen was Senior Vice President of Brand Management at Cartograph, an Amazon-focused agency and brokerage, offering outsourced e-commerce services and hands-on execution for natural and organic CPG brands. Prior to that, he spent 22 years in the CPG industry holding marketing leadership roles of increasing responsibility at companies such as Procter & Gamble, Coty, and more recently, at The Nature's Bounty Company, where he managed businesses ranging from $190 million to $1 billion in revenue.

"Acosta has the potential to deliver exceptional growth, and I am excited to start working alongside Brian and the rest of the team," said Bowen. "The opportunity to work with Acosta's world-class agencies is once-in-a-lifetime. Consumers and shoppers are craving a return to normal, and I can think of no better portfolio of agencies that will deliver the engagement and experiences people are seeking."

Bowen earned his MBA in marketing and his bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

