Acosta Appoints Kelly Socia as Executive Vice President of Business Development for North America

"Kelly is a goal-oriented leader with a proven track record, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Acosta team," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Utilizing our new go-to-market strategy and commercial value proposition, Kelly will play an instrumental role in growing our client base and expanding the adoption of Acosta's robust capabilities with existing clients."

Most recently, Socia was Vice President, U.S. Leader for Nielsen, where she helped build the company's retail collaboration division that now houses more than 15 collaboration programs with key retailers, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Whole Foods Market and Dollar General. Prior to that, she held leadership roles as Vice President of Sales and Regional Vice President for Triad Media where she helped pioneer the Walmart Exchange media platform.

"I've watched the CPG industry transform over the past 20 years, and I've been impressed with Acosta's ability to enable its clients to succeed by anticipating and acting on the evolving needs of shoppers," said Socia. "It's an exciting time to join the Company, and I am eager to bring Acosta's full range of integrated services to new and existing clients."

Socia studied business management and minored in marketing at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com .

