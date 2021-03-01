Acosta Appoints Mike Van Aken as Chief Human Resources Officer

"Mike brings a robust business background and strong understanding of how business changes can impact associates and how to manage those transitions," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Mike's expertise will help transform Acosta's operating model, build a diverse and high-performing team, and strengthen and modernize our capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Most recently, Van Aken served as Chief People Officer for Liberty CC Beverages of Philadelphia, where he led HR, safety and risk management. He implemented numerous strategies and programs to develop people, attract diverse talent and improve processes. Before Liberty, he held several HR leadership positions within the Coca-Cola system for twenty years. While at Coca-Cola, Van Aken designed global diversity and inclusion councils and initiatives, implemented leadership-level learning and development programs, and implemented large-scale transformation projects that improved diversity, efficiency, effectiveness and the employee experience.

"Acosta is a service business — which means people are at its heart and HR plays an integral role in driving success," said Van Aken. "I am excited and eager to join the team, and I look forward to representing Acosta's extensive portfolio of great brands and contributing to the Company's continued growth."

Van Aken earned a doctorate in jurisprudence from St. John's University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Fordham University. He also serves on the executive committee for the St. John's Law Labor & Employment Center.



