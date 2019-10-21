Acosta Appoints Taylor Crown as President, Foodservice

Crown is a second-generation food broker who made his first operator calls at age 19. He continued his agency career as a sales representative and distributor account executive and ultimately earned positions in company leadership. Crown later shifted to the client side of the business in a variety of customer-facing roles with Tyson Foodservice, Hillshire Brands and Sara Lee Foodservice. Most recently, Crown worked in management and strategy consulting with Accenture as well as Strategy&, part of the PwC network. In those roles, he transformed process, technology and strategy in the consumer goods sector.

"I'm excited to join the Acosta team and return to my agency roots," said Crown. "I was drawn to Acosta's commitment to providing expertise wherever shoppers choose to purchase their meals. I'm looking forward to expanding our influence in the industry and believe we have the opportunity to define the future of the foodservice sales agency model."

"We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to the Acosta family," said CEO Darian Pickett. "With his extensive background in foodservice and CPG, coupled with agency and leadership experience, we feel confident he will help us fulfill our potential as an industry leader in the foodservice channel, while continuing to deliver unmatched performance and service for our clients, operators and distributors."

Crown earned his MBA from Wake Forest University and holds a bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.



About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

