Acosta Canada Appoints Industry Leader Bill Ivany as President

Ivany is an accomplished and strategic business leader with more than three decades of experience working extensively in operational management and sales roles in the CPG space. In his new position, he will lead all Acosta Canada operations and play a key role in driving value for Acosta's Canadian clients and industry partners. He will be responsible for the management and direction of all business activities and organizational policies of the Canadian operation.

"Bill will serve as an instrumental leader as Acosta continues to drive strategic objectives of strengthening and modernizing its services and transforming the company's operating model," said Pickett. "We are thrilled and honored to welcome Bill to our Canadian team."

Most recently, Ivany served as Chief Operating Officer and President of Tree of Life Canada, a national sales and import distribution company representing more than 300 CPG manufacturers in the natural and organic, specialty gourmet, ethnic, fresh, and frozen sectors. At Tree of Life, he led business growth initiatives – resulting in a 20 percent increase during his tenure – while also placing a renewed focus on allocating resources to attract new clients, helping the business to overachieve both top and bottom-line targets. Earlier in his career, Ivany held leadership roles as at Marshman International Food Brokers, Melitta Canada, and GVMF Canada (a ConAgra company).

"Acosta's long-standing reputation and history within the CPG sector is something I am proud to now be a part of," said Ivany. "I am excited to join the Acosta Canada team during such an important and transformative time, and I look forward to helping our associates and clients thrive in the work we will do together every day."

In addition to his professional roles, Ivany is also a trusted advisor and has proudly contributed to the Board of Governors and Board of Directors of Food and Consumer Products of Canada. He has also held leadership roles on other industry association boards.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance.

