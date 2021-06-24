Acosta Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Impact Group and Become Industry's Preeminent Sales and Marketing Agency for Natural, Specialty, Ethnic and Emerging Brands

"We are excited to join forces with Impact Group, as their expertise adds dimension to Acosta's long history of growing brands and will create significant benefit for our clients," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta. "Over the past few months, we have identified numerous parallels between our organizations in terms of the channels we support and how we work with clients, and our services complement each other well. We look forward to sharing our expertise and working together to strengthen our offerings and provide even greater value to clients. We look forward to this new chapter ahead."

Impact Group is a leading sales and marketing agency providing omnichannel solutions to manufacturers. As part of the acquisition, Acosta will be integrating three of Impact Group's business units to strengthen its offerings. These units include: the sales and marketing agency that provides sales, marketing, analytics and retail support for CPG manufacturers; the unique and specialized sales business operating at metropolitan retailers in key urban cities; and the dedicated distribution capability to help emerging brands get to market.

In addition to a powerful suite of enterprise capabilities, clients of both companies now have access to a wider range of expertise to help their products grow across the country. With Impact Group's strength in regional markets and Acosta's specialty in intimate customer relationships, brands will receive the attention they need to succeed.

"We are looking forward to joining Acosta and bringing our complementary expertise in the natural, specialty, ethnic and emerging brands categories," said Matt Buskirk, President of Impact Group. "The small and mid-size companies that dominate this space have seen explosive growth recently, and we are pleased that we will be able to bring an even greater value to these clients utilizing Acosta's broad range of expanded capabilities."

The acquisition is a forward-thinking business decision for both companies, allowing them to leverage their shared commitments to strengthening and modernizing services and capabilities to help clients compete in the modern marketplace.

The deal is expected to close in July 2021, pending all necessary approvals and closing conditions.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

About Impact Group

Founded in 1994, Impact Group is a fearless and passionate sales and marketing agency with offices and teams spread strategically across the country. Impact Group has decades of combined experience in the retail broker and CPG industry, which enables clients to more effectively connect with retailers and drive aggressive growth and sales. Impact Group focuses on leading change through innovative services including sales, merchandising, and category analytical support to companies in the CPG industry. Over 700 remarkable CPG companies trust Impact Group to represent their brand. With associates, Impact Group is known for fostering a culture that is authentic, strategic, collaborative and entrepreneurial. For more information, please visit https://www.impactgrp.com/.

