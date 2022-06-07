Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Report Identifies the increasing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry as a Major Driver | Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Building and construction, industrial, and transportation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information from several leading manufacturers. Download Sample Report Now.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the primary reasons supporting the acoustic damping tiles market growth is the growing demand for acoustic damping tiles in the aerospace industry. The engine and the airflow, which go through the plane's fuselage and structure, are the main causes of noise. The high decibel noise may irritate passengers and personnel.

The use of composite materials stiffens the fuselage and reduces damping compared to aluminium, allowing larger levels of acoustic energy to be transmitted, resulting in increased noise in the aircraft. Although factors such as limitations of acoustic damping tiles may impact the market growth.

Our reports covers all the major factor that drives a market along with the challenges. To get a detailed understanding of the market trend, Click here to BUY Now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by End-User:

The building and construction category will grow its acoustic damping tile market share significantly. During the projection period, the construction end-user segment is expected to increase significantly. The industry is likely to be driven by an increase in the number of households and home improvement projects.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for acoustic damping tiles. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

and are the most important markets for acoustic damping tiles. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, government measures will aid the growth of the acoustic damping tiles market in APAC.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Major Vendors

The acoustic damping tiles market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

BAUX AB

3M Co.

Co. Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Audimute

Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Autex Industries Ltd.

GIK Acoustics India

Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd.

Home Audio solutions

Find out the top market vendors, their competition, and how they excel in the Acoustic Damping Tiles Market in our latest Sample Report. Download our Detailed Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Coated Flat Glass Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete Admixtures Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Damping Tiles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 822.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BAUX AB, 3M Co., Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Audimute, Auralex Acoustics Inc., Autex Industries Ltd., GIK Acoustics India, Guangdong Liyin Acoustics Technology Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Soundbox Acoustic Technology Co. Ltd., Home Audio solutions, Knauf Gypsum Pty Ltd., Megasorber Pty Ltd., MMT Acoustix, Pinta Acoustic Inc., Primacoustic, Pyrotek Inc., ROCKWOOL International AS, Soundproof Cow Corp., and Total Acoustic Solutions Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Exhibit 98: Acoustical Surfaces Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Acoustical Surfaces Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Acoustical Surfaces Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Audimute

Exhibit 101: Audimute - Overview



Exhibit 102: Audimute - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Audimute - Key offerings

10.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Exhibit 104: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Autex Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Autex Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Autex Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Autex Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 BAUX AB

Exhibit 110: BAUX AB - Overview



Exhibit 111: BAUX AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: BAUX AB - Key offerings

10.9 Megasorber Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Megasorber Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Megasorber Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Megasorber Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pyrotek Inc.

Exhibit 116: Pyrotek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Pyrotek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Pyrotek Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 119: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 121: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

10.12 Soundproof Cow Corp.

Exhibit 123: Soundproof Cow Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Soundproof Cow Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Soundproof Cow Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio