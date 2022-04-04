Acoustic Hailing Devices Market - 2022-2026 | Rise In Government Spending On AHDs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rise in government spending on AHDs is one of the key drivers supporting the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs find extensive use in the military, defense, navy, and other applications. An increase in the need for AHDs has resulted in a simultaneous rise in new unit orders for these devices. An increase in orders for AHDs will consequently lead to a rise in the sales of new units of AHDs by vendors, besides fueling the growth of the global acoustic hailing devices market during the forecast period.

is one of the key drivers supporting the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs find extensive use in the military, defense, navy, and other applications. An increase in the need for AHDs has resulted in a simultaneous rise in new unit orders for these devices. An increase in orders for AHDs will consequently lead to a rise in the sales of new units of AHDs by vendors, besides fueling the growth of the global acoustic hailing devices market during the forecast period. Market Challenge:The effect of LRAD on human health is one of the factors hindering the acoustic hailing devices market growth. AHDs such as LRADs are widely used as non-lethal weapons in law enforcement activities. the use of AHDs such as LRAD may result in severe irritation and pain to the human ear, thereby resulting in serious nerve injury. It can lead to permanent damage to the auditory nerve, inner ear trauma, hyper ears, and temporary or permanent hearing loss.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The acoustic hailing devices market report is segmented by End-user (Government sector and Commercial sector) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The government sector held the largest end-user market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of portable AHDs for law enforcement applications such as for dispersing a large crowd and for campus security will foster the growth of the market in the government sector.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for acoustic hailing devices market in APAC. The new product sales of AHDs will facilitate the acoustic hailing devices market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Argo A Security LLC



IML Corp.



Genasys Inc.



Summit Engineering NV



Avnon Enterprise Ltd.



CRD Protection AB



Drumgrange Ltd.



Eltem Corp.



IPS Securex Holdings Ltd.



Nixalite of America Inc.



Senken Group Co. Ltd.



Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:



Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Transcranial Doppler Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 33.37 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Argo A Security LLC, IML Corp., Genasys Inc., Summit Engineering NV, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd., Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Government sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial sector - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Argo A Security LLC

Exhibit 89: Argo A Security LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Argo A Security LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Argo A Security LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Drumgrange Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Drumgrange Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Drumgrange Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Drumgrange Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Eltem Corp.

Exhibit 95: Eltem Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Eltem Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Eltem Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Genasys Inc.

Exhibit 98: Genasys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Genasys Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Genasys Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Genasys Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 IML Corp.

Exhibit 102: IML Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: IML Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: IML Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 IPS Securex Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 105: IPS Securex Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: IPS Securex Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: IPS Securex Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: IPS Securex Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Nixalite of America Inc.

Exhibit 109: Nixalite of America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nixalite of America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Nixalite of America Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Senken Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Senken Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Senken Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Senken Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Summit Engineering NV

Exhibit 115: Summit Engineering NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Summit Engineering NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Summit Engineering NV - Key offerings

10.12 Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Exhibit 118: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio