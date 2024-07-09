Acoustic Hailing Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 39.3 million from 2024-2028, Rise in government spending on ahds boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acoustic hailing devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period. Rise in government spending on ahds is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in development of superior products. However, concerns related to effect of lrad on human health poses a challenge. Key market players include Acentech Inc., Argo A Security LLC, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., Genasys Inc., IML Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd, Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., Summit Engineering NV, The Sound, Torrence Sound, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global acoustic hailing devices market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.75% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 39.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Acentech Inc., Argo A Security LLC, Avnon Enterprise Ltd., CRD Protection AB, Drumgrange Ltd., Eltem Corp., Genasys Inc., IML Corp., IPS Securex Holdings Ltd, Nixalite of America Inc., Senken Group Co. Ltd., Summit Engineering NV, The Sound, Torrence Sound, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Market Driver

The global acoustic hailing devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the continuous development of advanced products by key vendors. Genasys Inc., a leading company in this field, recently announced the shipment of its latest innovation, the LRAD 950NXT. This system integrates communication, surveillance, security, and response capabilities. Vendors are investing heavily in research and development to introduce superior products, increasing market demand. Advanced product launches will also push other vendors to innovate and maintain their market position. These developments will contribute to the market's revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

The Acoustic Hailing Devices (AHD) market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for early warning systems and critical infrastructure protection. AHDs are increasingly being used for wildlife protection, force protection, and as non-lethal weapons. The international political climate, immigration, border control, and public protests are key drivers for this market. Law enforcement authorities and military groups are major consumers, using AHDs for law and order maintenance, democratic process support, and controversial government policy implementation. Equipment and machinery manufacturers, commercial security firms, coastal security agencies, border patrols, and maritime shipping industries are also adopting AHDs for mass notifications, crowd control, checkpoints, patrols, and convoys. Innovations like the Hyperspike HS-10 and LRAD speakers and systems are revolutionizing the market. Additionally, drones and bird control solutions are emerging trends. Overall, the global defense, law enforcement, and security personnel sectors are driving the growth of the Acoustic Hailing Devices market.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

• Acoustic hailing devices, including Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs), are utilized extensively in law enforcement activities due to their ability to emit sound output exceeding 135 decibels. While effective for crowd control, these devices can cause significant discomfort and potential harm to the human ear. The human ear can only withstand 120 decibels before experiencing pain. Exposure to high-intensity tones from LRADs may result in nerve injury, inner ear trauma, hyper ears, and temporary or permanent hearing loss. Concerns over health effects may limit the adoption of acoustic hailing devices, thereby restraining market growth during the forecast period.

• The Acoustic Hailing Devices (AHD) market encompasses various sectors, including early warning systems, critical infrastructure protection, wildlife protection, force protection, equipment and machinery, non-lethal weapons, border control, immigration, law enforcement, military groups, and public safety. Challenges in these areas include protests and riots, drones, international political climate, controversial government policies, and the common man's safety. AHDs, such as the Hyperspike HS-10 and LRAD speakers and systems, play a crucial role in crowd control, checkpoints, patrols, convoys, maritime shipping, and mass notifications. They are essential tools for law enforcement, military, and security personnel in ensuring public safety, defense, and law and order. Additionally, AHDs are used for bird control, commercial security, coastal security, border patrol, and fire brigade and rescue worker communications.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This acoustic hailing devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Government sector

1.2 Commercial sector Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Government sector- The Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) market refers to the production and sale of devices that emit sounds to communicate with vessels or structures. These devices are essential for maritime safety and communication. Key players in this market include Thales, L3 Harris Technologies, and Raytheon. Market growth is driven by increasing maritime traffic and regulatory requirements for safety communication systems. AHDs offer benefits such as long-range communication and ease of use. Despite challenges like high initial investment and maintenance costs, the market is expected to grow steadily.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

Acoustic hailing devices, also known as loudhails or bullhorns, are specialized communication systems used for long-range, voice-based communication. These devices are gaining increasing popularity in various sectors due to their effectiveness in transmitting clear and loud messages over long distances. The military is a significant user of acoustic hailing devices for crowd control, checkpoints, patrols, and convoy security. In the context of public safety and defense, these devices are used for mass notifications, early warning systems, and critical infrastructure protection. In the maritime industry, they are used for communication with ships and ensuring safe navigation. Acoustic hailing devices are also used in wildlife protection, force protection, and equipment and machinery safety. In the realm of non-lethal weapons, they are considered an effective tool for law enforcement authorities during protests, riots, and border control. The international political climate, immigration, and drone security are also emerging areas of application for acoustic hailing devices.

Market Research Overview

Acoustic hailing devices, also known as Long Range Acoustic Hailing Systems (LRAS), are innovative communication tools used for various applications in defense, public safety, and security sectors. These devices emit powerful, directional sound waves to transmit clear and loud messages over long distances. Military applications include crowd control during protests and riots, mass notifications, and force protection. In the maritime industry, they serve as early warning systems for piracy and maritime shipping safety. Critical infrastructure protection, wildlife protection, and border control are other key areas where acoustic hailing devices are utilized. These non-lethal weapons are also used by law enforcement authorities, military groups, and security personnel for checkpoints, patrols, and convoys. The global market for acoustic hailing devices is growing due to increasing demand for non-lethal weapons, border security, and public safety in the context of the international political climate and controversial government policies. Additionally, the use of drones and LRAD speakers in law enforcement and rescue operations further expands the market's potential applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Government Sector



Commercial Sector

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio