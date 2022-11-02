Acoustic Insulation Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acoustic Insulation Market share is expected to increase by USD 2398.26 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.99% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Acoustic Insulation Market is estimated at 3.76% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented. Our analysts have conducted an internal and external analysis of vendors to help companies understand the wider business environment as well as the strength and weaknesses of key market players. Our report also forecasts the Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants & Rivalry ranging between LOW-Moderate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acoustic Insulation Market 2023-2027

Find Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Prepared Exclusively by Technavio Research Analysts

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

expected to range between from Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Acoustic Insulation Market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

FOR A DETAILED OVERVIEW ON THE CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE REQUEST SAMPLE PAGES.

The Acoustic Insulation Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

3M Co

Co Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Armacell International SA

Auralex Acoustics Inc.

BASF SE

Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Cabot Corp.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

CSR Ltd.

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

INS Acoustics Ltd.

Isomass Ltd.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group Plc.

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL International AS

Trelleborg AB

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT FOR MORE ACCESS

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of Acoustic Insulation Market Segment

The market is segmented by End-user (Building and construction, industrials),Type ( Stone Wool , Glass Wool, Foamed plastics, Others) and Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

By End-user Outlook - The building and construction segment shows a gradual increase in the demands for the building and construction industry and other factors during 2023-2027.

The a gradual increase in the demands for the building and construction industry and other factors during Products for acoustic insulation are frequently used in building and construction projects to reduce sound transmission. To prevent acoustic transmission, internal cavities and partitions are lined with a variety of sound-absorbing materials.

In addition to preventing the transmission of sound or background noise, privacy is one of the main purposes of acoustic insulation. Acoustic insulation is used in construction and structures to muffle impact and airborne noises. Due to their rigidity, tenacity, inertness, and longevity, stone wool and glass wool are frequently utilized in the building and construction sectors.

INTERESTED TO PROCURE THE DATA?

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

High Consumption of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Opioid Products is Notably Driving the Acoustic Insulation Market Growth

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the worldwide acoustic insulation market is the rising awareness of noise pollution. Unwanted noise can lead to a variety of physical and mental illnesses. Motor vehicles, engines, trains, machinery, internal combustion engines, rotors, gears, stators, crushing, business operations, construction activities, and musical performances are some of the main sources of noise. Due to its sound-absorbing qualities, acoustic insulation may offer a potential option to reduce such noise to some level. This acoustic insulation can be put in homes, businesses, cars, and enterprises to reduce the transmission of undesired noise and its effects. During the projection period, rising environmental and public concerns about noise pollution are projected to boost sales of acoustic insulation materials.

TO ACCESS WHAT ARE THE LATEST DRIVERS, TRENDS, AND CHALLENGES INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET? REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Acoustic Insulation Market Industry

The market is segmented by Geography- North America (The U.S. and Canada ), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China , India , Japan , and South Korea ), Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Rest of the Middle East & Africa ) and South America .

APAC is projected to grow at a percentage of 40% by 2022. In terms of market share, APAC dominated the world market for acoustic insulation, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. Because of their rapid economic expansion, China and India are the primary APAC leaders. Privately financed commercial and industrial construction projects are replacing government-sponsored and -controlled construction projects in China . Private funding institutions in the industrial sector in China are primarily responsible for the market's expansion.

FOR MORE INSIGHTS ON THE MARKET SHARE OF VARIOUS REGIONS VIEW PDF SAMPLE NOW!

Related Reports -

Aluminum Smelting Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – The market share is expected to increase by USD 26.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ingots, billets, and wire rods), end-user (transportation, heavy machinery and industrial, construction, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW the SUMMARY OF THE REPORT FOR MORE

Ti-6Al-4V Titanium Alloy Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– The market share is expected to increase by USD 707.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05%. this report extensively covers the Ti-6Al-4V titanium alloy market segmentation by application (medical, aerospace, chemical, automobile, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). VIEW THE SUMMARY OF THE REPOR FOR MORE

Acoustic Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2023-2027 $2398.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Co

Co Exhibit 115: 3M Co - Overview

Co - Overview

Exhibit 116: 3M Co - Business segments

Co - Business segments

Exhibit 117: 3M Co - Key news

Co - Key news

Exhibit 118: 3M Co - Key offerings

Co - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co - Segment focus

11.4 Aerogel Technologies LLC

Exhibit 120: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 123: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

11.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Exhibit 127: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 135: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

11.9 CSR Ltd.

Exhibit 139: CSR Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CSR Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: CSR Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: CSR Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Hutchinson SA

Exhibit 143: Hutchinson SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hutchinson SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hutchinson SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hutchinson SA - Key offerings

11.11 INS Acoustics Ltd.

Exhibit 147: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Isomass Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Isomass Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Isomass Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Isomass Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 153: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 156: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

11.14 Knauf Digital GmbH

Exhibit 158: Knauf Digital GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Knauf Digital GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Knauf Digital GmbH - Key offerings

11.15 Owens Corning

Exhibit 161: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 162: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 164: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Owens Corning - Segment focus

11.16 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 166: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 167: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 168: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

11.17 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 170: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 171: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 173: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio