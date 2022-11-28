Acoustic Insulation Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acoustic insulation market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2398.26 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.99%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing health concerns regarding noise pollution, mandatory government regulations, and the growth of the construction sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acoustic Insulation Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global acoustic insulation market as a part of the diversified metals and mining market, which covers companies engaged in the production or extraction of metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals (except bauxite), salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (building and construction, industrial, and transportation) and type (stone wool, glass wool, foamed plastics, and others).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Building and construction:

The building and construction segment grew gradually by USD 5,047.06 million between 2017 and 2021. In the building and construction industry, acoustic insulation products are used to prevent sound transmission. A key application of acoustic insulation in this industry is the insulation of walls, floors, doors, windows, internal walls, partitions, facades, and ceilings.

What are the key data covered in the acoustic insulation market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acoustic insulation market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the acoustic insulation market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the acoustic insulation market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of acoustic insulation market vendors

Acoustic Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2398.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 108: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Co

Exhibit 115: 3M Co - Overview

Co - Overview

Exhibit 116: 3M Co - Business segments

Co - Business segments

Exhibit 117: 3M Co - Key news

Co - Key news

Exhibit 118: 3M Co - Key offerings

Co - Key offerings

Exhibit 119: 3M Co - Segment focus

11.4 Aerogel Technologies LLC

Exhibit 120: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 123: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

11.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Exhibit 127: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 130: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 131: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 132: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 133: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 135: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

11.9 CSR Ltd.

Exhibit 139: CSR Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CSR Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: CSR Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: CSR Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Hutchinson SA

Exhibit 143: Hutchinson SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hutchinson SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Hutchinson SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hutchinson SA - Key offerings

11.11 INS Acoustics Ltd.

Exhibit 147: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Isomass Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Isomass Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Isomass Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Isomass Ltd. - Key offerings

11.13 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 153: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 154: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 156: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

11.14 Knauf Digital GmbH

Exhibit 158: Knauf Digital GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Knauf Digital GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Knauf Digital GmbH - Key offerings

11.15 Owens Corning

Exhibit 161: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 162: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 164: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Owens Corning - Segment focus

11.16 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 166: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 167: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 168: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

11.17 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 170: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 171: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 173: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

