Acoustic Insulation Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 15.5 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research

15 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

The acoustic insulation market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 15.5 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global acoustic insulation market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028

USD 15.5 billion

Growth (CAGR)

4.3% during 2023-2028

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Trend Period

2017-2021

Base Year

2022

Number of Segments Covered

3

Number of Tables & Graphs

60+

Country Level Market Assessment

20

Segment Insights on Acoustic Insulation Market

The global Acoustic Insulation market is segmented based on material type, end-user type, and region.

Based on the material type - The acoustic insulation market is segmented into fiberglass, mineral wool, plastic foam, and elastomeric foam. Fiberglass is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period owing to its properties, such as being extremely effective, durable, eco-friendly, energy efficient, easy to install, and low cost.

Based on the end-user type - The market is segmented into building & construction, transportation, and industrial. Building & Construction are estimated to remain the dominant in the market during the forecast period. The segment's growth will be driven by changing trends toward eco-friendly buildings that provide efficient acoustic and thermal insulation for residential, commercial, and industrial uses.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Europe is expected to remain the largest market for acoustic insulation during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following – 

  • Rising awareness of green construction and smart infrastructure is predicted to boost product demand in the region in the years to come.
  • Growing awareness among descriptors defined in ISO standards and guidelines set by governing bodies, such as the Noise Policy Vision set by DEFRA, is attributed to driving acoustic insulation penetration in the region's market.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is estimated to remain the second-largest market in the years to come and is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the same period. The strong construction industry and infrastructure outlook of key countries in the region may create new revenue pockets for industry stakeholders in the near term. Emerging Asian economies, such as China and India, are likely to substantiate the market growth with the gradual adoption of stricter building codes, leading to an increase in the penetration of insulation materials in the region.

Acoustic Insulation Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

  • An increase in construction activities, growing infrastructure spending, and an increase in automotive production.
  • The strict government laws and regulations regarding sound insulation requirements, such as the US EPA Noise Control Act, are providing an opportunity for acoustic material manufacturers to expand their businesses.
  • The trend towards quieter automobile interiors is further substantiating the demand for acoustic insulation.

Top Companies in the Acoustic Insulation Market?

The market is fairly populated, with the presence of some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete on some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the acoustic insulation market.

  • Rockwool International
  • Owens Corning
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Johns Manville
  • BASF SE

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers

Relevant contents in the report

How big is the sales opportunity?

In-depth analysis of the Acoustic Insulation Market

How lucrative is the future?

Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends

Which regions offer the best sales opportunities?

Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts

Which are the most attractive market segments?

Market segment analysis and forecast

Which are the top players and their market positioning?

Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis

How complex is the business environment?

Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis

What are the factors affecting the market?

Drivers & challenges

Will I get the information on my specific requirements?

10% free customization

