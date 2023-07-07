Acoustic Insulation Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing concerns over noise pollution to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acoustic insulation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,398.26 million. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Acoustic Insulation Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acoustic Insulation Market

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB, among others

: 15+, Including Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (building and construction, industrial, and transportation), type (stone wool, glass wool, foamed plastics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East , and Africa )

To understand more about the acoustic insulation market, request a sample report

Acoustic insulation market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB

Acoustic Insulation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing concerns over noise pollution are key factors driving the market growth. Excessive surrounding noise and noise pollution can be harmful and have a negative impact on human health. Unwanted noise has the potential to contribute to various mental and physical disorders. Some of the main sources of noise pollution include motor vehicles, engines, trains, machinery, internal combustion engines, rotors, gears, stators, crushing activities, industrial operations, construction activities, and music presentations. Acoustic insulation provides a potential solution to reduce noise-related issues by utilizing its sound-absorbing properties. By installing acoustic insulation in various residential and commercial buildings, automobiles, and industries, the transmission of unwanted noise and its associated impacts can be minimized. These insulation products effectively block or reflect sound by converting sound energy into negligible amounts of heat, making them widely used in soundproofing projects. The demand for acoustic insulation products is rapidly increasing with increasing public and environmental concerns regarding noise pollution. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing adoption of aerogels is a major trend shaping the market. Aerogel is commonly used as acoustic insulation because of its insulation qualities. It offers effective fire resistance without the need for hazardous or toxic binder and coating materials. Additionally, it offers effectiveness in both hot and cold temperatures. Given its high-performance insulation capabilities, these qualities make aerogel an efficient choice for industrial insulation.

Furthermore, aerogel requires fewer thick layers than conventional insulation materials, which is one of its advantages. Hence, the rising adoption is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The probable toxic effects of acoustic insulation products are the major challenge restricting the market growth. Some acoustic insulation products contain harmful substances like binders and other ingredients that can be toxic and hazardous. Chemicals and minerals such as asbestos, formaldehyde, and isocyanates found in some insulation materials have been linked to skin conditions, asthma, and respiratory diseases. Isocyanates, which are present in certain spray polyurethane foam (SPF) products, pose significant health risks to individuals.

Furthermore, long-term exposure to asbestos can result in health issues such as asthma, asbestosis, and even lung cancer. For example, the US EPA has established limits for certain pollutants under the Clean Air Act (CAA). Formaldehyde is classified as a hazardous air pollutant in the National Emission Standards outlined in Section 112 of the Clean Air Act. The use of toxic substances in acoustic insulation products and the potential contamination associated with them can have adverse effects on human health. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The acoustic insulation market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, limitations, and prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy.

Analyzes competitor's offerings.

Get a holistic view of the market.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Acoustic Insulation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the acoustic insulation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the acoustic insulation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the acoustic insulation market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of acoustic insulation market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The stretchable conductive materials market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,010.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (graphene, carbon nanotubes, silver, and copper), application (photovoltaics, biomedicals, wearables, and cosmetics), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for wearable devices is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The NdFeB magnets market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,578.49 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sintered and bonded), end-user (automotive, electronics, power generators, medical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing focus on renewable energy sources is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Acoustic Insulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,398.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co, Acoustical Surfaces Inc., Aerogel Technologies LLC, Armacell International SA, Auralex Acoustics Inc., BASF SE, Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Cabot Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CSR Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., Hutchinson SA, INS Acoustics Ltd., Isomass Ltd., Johns Manville, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, Owens Corning, ROCKWOOL International AS, and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global acoustic insulation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global acoustic insulation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Stone wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Glass wool - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Foamed plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co

Co Exhibit 120: 3M Co - Overview

Co - Overview

Exhibit 121: 3M Co - Business segments

Co - Business segments

Exhibit 122: 3M Co - Key news

Co - Key news

Exhibit 123: 3M Co - Key offerings

Co - Key offerings

Exhibit 124: 3M Co - Segment focus

12.4 Aerogel Technologies LLC

Exhibit 125: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Aerogel Technologies LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Armacell International SA

Exhibit 128: Armacell International SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Armacell International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Armacell International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Armacell International SA - Segment focus

12.6 Auralex Acoustics Inc.

Exhibit 132: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Auralex Acoustics Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 140: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

12.9 CSR Ltd.

Exhibit 144: CSR Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: CSR Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: CSR Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: CSR Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hutchinson SA

Exhibit 148: Hutchinson SA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Hutchinson SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Hutchinson SA - Key news



Exhibit 151: Hutchinson SA - Key offerings

12.11 INS Acoustics Ltd.

Exhibit 152: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: INS Acoustics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Isomass Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Isomass Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Isomass Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Isomass Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 158: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 161: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Knauf Digital GmbH

Exhibit 163: Knauf Digital GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 164: Knauf Digital GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Knauf Digital GmbH - Key offerings

12.15 Owens Corning

Exhibit 166: Owens Corning - Overview



Exhibit 167: Owens Corning - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Owens Corning - Key news



Exhibit 169: Owens Corning - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Owens Corning - Segment focus

12.16 ROCKWOOL International AS

Exhibit 171: ROCKWOOL International AS - Overview



Exhibit 172: ROCKWOOL International AS - Business segments



Exhibit 173: ROCKWOOL International AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: ROCKWOOL International AS - Segment focus

12.17 Trelleborg AB

Exhibit 175: Trelleborg AB - Overview



Exhibit 176: Trelleborg AB - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Trelleborg AB - Key news



Exhibit 178: Trelleborg AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Trelleborg AB - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio