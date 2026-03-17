Acoustic Insulation Market worth $21.36 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Acoustic Insulation Market by Material Type (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastics, Elastomeric Foam), End Use (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas and Petrochemical, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & OEM), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The acoustic insulation market is projected to grow from USD 16.97 billion in 2025 to USD 21.36 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

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Acoustic Insulation Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 16.97 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.36 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 4.8%

Acoustic Insulation Market Trends & Insights.

The global acoustic insulation market is mainly driven by stringent building regulations, growing public awareness about health risks of noise pollution, growing investment in building & construction sector, and the need for energy-efficient building designs. The demand for premium insulation materials in residential and commercial and industrial construction rises due to the rapid urban growth and infrastructure expansion.

Europe captured around 40% share of the global acoustic insulation market in 2024.

Rock wool accounted for more than 25% share of the market in 2024.

Building & construction is the fastest growing end-use industry segment, with a growth rate of 4.8% during forecast period.

Company Rockwool A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain (France), and Armacell (Germany), were identified as some of the star players in the global acoustic insulation, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH, Siderise, and REGUPOL Germany GmbH & Co. KG, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Acoustic Insulation Market"

263 - Tables

48 - Figures

241- Pages

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The acoustic insulation market is driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, favourable economic conditions, growing investment in the building & construction industry, and high public awareness. The increasing use of acoustic insulation in various end-use industries, such as building & construction, and transportation, further drives the global market.

Building & construction segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment is growing at the fastest rate. Rapid urbanization, growing population, continuous development of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, high investment in the building & construction industry, and growing public awareness about health concerns related to noise pollution propel the demand for efficient noise control systems. Urban regions with high population density experience significant noise pollution problems, which lead to the establishment of strict building regulations that require soundproofing materials to reduce noise transmission through walls. The current trend focuses on improving living conditions with occupant health, which drives architects to design indoor spaces that provide quietness and increased comfort. The ongoing innovation in construction materials and techniques also supports this growth, as newer, more effective acoustic insulation products become available, making it easier and more cost-effective to integrate them into building designs.

Glass wool segment accounted for the largest share of the acoustic insulation market in 2024.

Glass wool is an effective material for acoustic insulation. It is widely used due to its properties, such as excellent sound absorption and versatility. It is produced from combining recycled glass with sand to create fine interwoven fibers that form a porous material, which captures sound waves and prevents noise from passing through. It can be easily installed in walls, ceilings, and floors in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. It also provides thermal insulation, which enhances energy efficiency throughout building operations. The material serves as a safe and durable insulation solution due to its non-combustible properties and its ability to resist moisture

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of the acoustic insulation market in 2030.

Europe holds the largest market share in the acoustic insulation market. The strict regulations on noise pollution control and energy efficiency standards lead to the widespread use of modern insulation materials. The EU establishes mandatory noise control requirements through its Environmental Noise Directive and building regulations, which builders must follow to implement effective acoustic insulation methods in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The established construction industry promotes sustainable building practices, which leads to increased use of acoustic insulation materials that provide both soundproofing and thermal insulation. The high population density in urban areas creates more noise pollution problems, which results in a higher demand for soundproofing solutions that improve urban living conditions. The advanced automotive and aerospace industries need specialized acoustic materials to fulfill their strict noise emission requirements, which creates a substantial market demand in the region

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Kay Players

Key global players in the acoustic insulation market include Saint Gobain (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Armacell International (Germany), Soprema (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Huntsman (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Johns Manville (US).

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