Acoustic Placed as a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

BOSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, an open and independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs for May 2021*. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Acoustic, and its multichannel marketing hub the Acoustic Marketing Cloud, was acknowledged as one of six Leaders out of a field of 20 that Gartner evaluated for this report.

"At Acoustic, we're focused on providing marketers at mid-market brands through the enterprise level with the 'just right' marketing automation and campaign management solutions to fit their business needs, now and as they grow," said Acoustic CMO Norman Guadagno. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner in this important Magic Quadrant and believe this placement validates the value we provide to our growing customer base."

Acoustic Marketing Cloud is a simple yet powerful platform that helps marketers develop a deeper pool of knowledge related to customer behavior — at scale and on a personalized level — and create campaigns that resonate with people, build a loyal following, and drive revenue.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

* Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," Noah Elkin, Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Joseph Enever, May 10, 2021.

