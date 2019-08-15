Acoustic Tin Ceilings, Solve Noise with Design in Mind.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Tin Ceilings, the leading manufacturer of designer tin panels, presents its Acoustic Tin Ceiling Panels as an affordable solution to solve noise with design in mind. Unlike other acoustic panels that focus on sound absorption to the detriment of design, American Tin Ceilings' acoustic panels focus on both sound absorption and design performance. Our acoustic panels have a .85 NRC rating, which reduces noise and room echo by up to 85% when used in conjunction with acoustical pads. The acoustic panels are available in over 50 colors and 20 patterns. Prices start at $3.50 per square foot, with volume pricing available.

"Solving for noise in hospitality design can be crucial for the completed projects' success," said Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands. "We offer an affordable solution that lends the characteristic charm of tin ceilings, while creating more quiet environments. It's a win-win for interior designers and architects who create upscale environments."

"With a large product offering of acoustic panel designs and colors, our acoustic tin ceilings are ideal for restaurants, hotels, casinos, cruise ships, and public spaces," said Randy Morse, Chief Commercial Officer of American Tin Ceilings. "We tailored this product line to interior designers and architects who want to find acoustic panel options that complement their creative vision."

To learn more about this new product offering, click here .

About American Tin Ceilings:

American Tin Ceilings , a business of Renovation Brands, is the leading manufacturer of designer tin ceiling tiles in Bradenton, Florida. American Tin Ceilings offers an extensive selection of tin panels for ceilings, walls, retail accents, and backsplashes for residential and commercial applications. With high-quality finishes, diverse patterns, competitive pricing, quick shipping, design support, and personalized service, American Tin Ceilings is the preferred manufacturer of tin ceiling tiles internationally.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is a top 500 e-retailer that is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of nine specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, and DecorPlanet.com.

