ACP CreativIT Unifies under New National Brand: Tusker

Five Regional Firms Acquired Since 2017; Additional Acquisitions Planned

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACP CreativIT, a full-service technology solutions provider formed through the strategic acquisition of five highly regarded regional firms, today announced a rebrand unifying all offices under the name Tusker. The new brand identity sets the stage for future acquisitions and reflects the firm's proven strengths in providing smart, practical technology solutions for clients ranging from prominent local organizations to brand-name businesses with a global footprint.

Tusker currently has major hubs in Chicago, Boston, Green Bay, Duluth and Eau Claire with a team of more than 400 engineers and specialists. It serves clients across education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and government/public sectors – working with many of them for a decade or more – to customize, implement and support integrated technology solutions that help them modernize operations, improve resilience, and make better use of their data.

For one nationwide healthcare organization, for example, Tusker provides traditional IT services such as hardware refresh and break/fix programs as well as conference room upgrades, analytics enablement, and AI-driven improvements to operational workflows. In large-scale venues such as sports and entertainment facilities, services have ranged from digital scoreboards and intelligent AV systems to AI-enabled physical security. In education, the company partners with school systems on modern learning environments such as interactive classroom displays, secure networks, and resilient core infrastructure that enables collaboration and supports long-term digital transformation.

"With five acquisitions over nine years, we have expanded our geographic reach while also building a robust lineup of advisory, professional, managed and lifecycle solutions that enable us to solve virtually any IT challenge for our clients," said Tusker CEO Matt Zafirovski. "This rebrand provides an instantly recognizable corporate identity that will help raise our profile as we continue to bring new regional providers into the Tusker family."

Midwest Roots with National Reach

The company now known as Tusker originated with Arlington Computer Products (ACP), a Chicago-area IT hardware distributor founded in 1984. The Zaf Group investment firm acquired ACP in 2017 as the first step in a strategic plan to build a technology services organization with a comprehensive suite of capabilities, broad geographic coverage, and a dedication to developing long-term client relationships.

Subsequent acquisitions included Green Bay-based Camera Corner Connecting Point in 2018, Duluth's Citon Computer Corporation in 2022, Boston's Versatile Communications seven months later, and Chicago-based Mindsight in 2025. All five were family-owned firms with decades of experience in their respective communities, strong regional reputations, customer-centric cultures, and owner-operators who remain active in the business today.

Operating under the ACP CreativIT umbrella for the past few years and now Tusker, the company has continued its legacy brands' regional go-to-market focus while also building a national practice with a common operating model that ensures seamless system integration and management, aligned strategy and one-stop customer support.

Additional acquisitions are expected later this year as Tusker continues executing its mission of fusing regional IT providers sharing its customer-centered focus into a national brand.

About Tusker

Tusker is a mid-market IT solutions provider that blends a broad portfolio of advisory, professional, managed and lifecycle technology solutions with a focus on building long-term client partnerships through a combination of IT expertise and highly personalized service. The firm operates from multiple regional hubs, serving clients ranging from local organizations to national brands. For more information, visit https://www.tuskerco.com

