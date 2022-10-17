ACP Day Supports the Mission for Internet for All Households

Zoe Ministries Supports National Sign-Up Day for Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW YORK , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Zoe Ministries Inc., in collaboration with MMTC and the Coalition for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), for a National Sign Up Day in New York City on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST. Black Churches 4 Digital Equity is a movement of Black church leaders advocating for digital equity across the United States. Minister Naomi Jordan Cook, a minister at Zoe Ministries who oversees the Digital Technology and Innovation Ministry under the leadership of Dr. E. Bernard Jordan, the founder of Zoe Ministries. Minister Naomi Jordan Cook will be leading the New York signup day at the Harlem State Building.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is a government subsidy that provides households with free or low-cost access to the internet and a discount of up to $100 on the cost of a computer or tablet. With the support of a nationwide coalition of 25 Black churches and Black church nonprofit organizations, who together reach over 500,000 individuals every week, we can increase enrollment and close the digital divide. Efforts have been made by black churches to improve access to the internet and adult education programs. The establishment of public computer laboratories by churches has been an early and widespread trend. Congregations have been forced to move many of their support networks and services online in recent years due to the pandemic, further emphasizing the need for digital connections. Leaders in the church are in a prime position to assist their communities in obtaining access to the internet.

Anyone invested in closing the digital divide in this country is urged to show up to this event and raise awareness for those without access to the internet. We all have an obligation to contribute to the success of the ACP, which is the government's most ambitious effort to date to promote widespread use of broadband.

The day's schedule of events is the following:

10:00 a.m. - Kick off with a 30 minute rally with local and national digital advocates.

10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Sign up individuals into the Affordable Connectivity Program.



Our goal is to facilitate 150 or more new ACP applications from across the US. It will also get useful feedback from people across the country, which we will share with national agencies to help them figure out how to organize ACP sign-up events and promote local digital equity opportunities.

Join us for ACP Day on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST, at the Harlem State Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York, NY 10027. You can RSVP here.

