ACP to Air Offshore Wind Ad Targeting New Jersey Residents During Eagles vs. Jets Game

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) will air an ad titled " Offshore Wind is Investing in New Jersey " during Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET. The ad highlights the economic and energy benefits of offshore wind, particularly to New Jersey's coastal communities.

Offshore Wind Is Investing in New Jersey

"Offshore wind is delivering thousands of jobs and good wages to hard-working New Jersey families and will inject billions into the state's economy," said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. "The completion of these projects is critical and will deliver clean power and cleaner air to shore towns on the frontlines of increasingly powerful storms, flooding, and beach erosion. New Jersey is a state that knows how to go big and get things done. When it comes to offshore wind development, the Garden State is leading the nation to deliver this reliable, home-grown energy."

New Jersey's current offshore wind projects are estimated to inject $4.7 billion into the state's economy, strengthening coastal communities and creating over 10,000 good paying jobs. ACP recently announced that its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2024 will be held in Atlantic City. The conference will host thousands of public officials, industry leaders, and advocates to discuss the opportunities and challenges on the road ahead for offshore wind development.

Ad transcript:

In the ocean, far off the coast of New Jersey, there's a clean energy asset powering major investments in the Garden State.

Offshore wind – homegrown energy that's reliable and never has to be imported.

Offshore wind companies are working to make sure our coastal communities see the benefits, with new manufacturing opportunities and good-paying jobs right here at home.

New Jersey's offshore wind – smart, clean, and American.

