ACP to Air Offshore Wind Ad Targeting New Jersey Residents During Eagles vs. Jets Game

News provided by

American Clean Power Association

13 Oct, 2023, 10:02 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) will air an ad titled "Offshore Wind is Investing in New Jersey" during Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets NFL game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET. The ad highlights the economic and energy benefits of offshore wind, particularly to New Jersey's coastal communities. 

Continue Reading
Offshore Wind Is Investing in New Jersey
Offshore Wind Is Investing in New Jersey

"Offshore wind is delivering thousands of jobs and good wages to hard-working New Jersey families and will inject billions into the state's economy," said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. "The completion of these projects is critical and will deliver clean power and cleaner air to shore towns on the frontlines of increasingly powerful storms, flooding, and beach erosion. New Jersey is a state that knows how to go big and get things done. When it comes to offshore wind development, the Garden State is leading the nation to deliver this reliable, home-grown energy."

New Jersey's current offshore wind projects are estimated to inject $4.7 billion into the state's economy, strengthening coastal communities and creating over 10,000 good paying jobs. ACP recently announced that its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2024 will be held in Atlantic City. The conference will host thousands of public officials, industry leaders, and advocates to discuss the opportunities and challenges on the road ahead for offshore wind development.

Ad transcript:
In the ocean, far off the coast of New Jersey, there's a clean energy asset powering major investments in the Garden State.
Offshore wind – homegrown energy that's reliable and never has to be imported.
Offshore wind companies are working to make sure our coastal communities see the benefits, with new manufacturing opportunities and good-paying jobs right here at home. 
New Jersey's offshore wind – smart, clean, and American.

About American Clean Power
American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Clean Power Association

Also from this source

New Report Highlights $14 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Colorado

New Report Highlights $14 Billion in Utility-Scale Clean Power Investments in Colorado

A new report released today by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) illustrates the significant contributions utility-scale clean energy...
American Clean Power Association Statement on Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll

American Clean Power Association Statement on Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll

In response to the Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement: "After being...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.