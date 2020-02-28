ACPNY's Dr. Beverly Sheppard Receives Big Apple Health's 2020 Celebration of Excellence Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Beverly Sheppard, pediatric physician and pediatrics department chair for AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), yesterday was awarded the 2020 Celebration of Excellence Award during the Big Apple Health News and Event's 2020 Black History Month Reception. The award recognizes the contributions of prominent African Americans in health care.

"Thank you to Big Apple Health for recognizing my work, along with so many other talented individuals," said Dr. Sheppard. "As we celebrate Black History Month, I feel honored to be among a group of recipients who are collectively driven by one essential purpose: helping others. I'm also grateful to be a part of AdvantageCare Physicians, an organization that is deeply committed to serving the African American community."

As specialty chair for pediatrics at ACPNY, Dr. Sheppard oversees pediatricians across AdvantageCare Physicians' medical offices in New York City and Long Island. Her 35 years of experience includes previous positions at the Harlem Hospital Center and the Queens-Long Island Medical Group. She currently serves as an assistant professor in pediatrics at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra Northwell, teaching second-year medical students. Dr. Sheppard is a board certified pediatrician and completed her residency from New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell. She earned her medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical Center and completed her undergraduate studies at Princeton University.

"On behalf of the entire AdvantageCare Physicians team, I want to congratulate Dr. Sheppard on receiving this award," said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, President and Chief Medical Officer at ACPNY and officer of EmblemHealth. "Dr. Sheppard not only provides exceptional care to her patients, but she also embodies AdvantageCare Physicians' model of caring for the whole patient, starting with a healthy foundation early in life. We are fortunate to consider her one of our own."

Big Apple Health News and Events honored eight African American health care leaders who have made incredible contributions to the advancement of health care in the U.S. at its 2020 Black History Month Awards Reception.

About AdvantageCare Physicians

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. www.ACPNY.com.

About Big Apple Health News and Events

Big Apple Health engages health, senior, and social care businesses and advocates with businesses to help them discover insights about their products and services. https://bigapplehealthne.com/

SOURCE AdvantageCare Physicians

