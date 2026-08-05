ACQUALINA MAKES A SPLASH WITH ITS AWARD-WINNING ACQUAMARINE KIDS CLUB

The Forbes Five-Star resort's marine biology-inspired children's program fills summer days with hands-on ocean adventures while parents unwind oceanfront

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences is inviting families to trade screen time for sea time at AcquaMarine, the resort's complimentary, marine biology-inspired children's program. AcquaMarine gives young guests ages 4 to 12 a full calendar of ocean-themed activities, allowing parents to enjoy the five-star comfort of one of Florida's most celebrated resorts knowing their kids are having the time of their lives just steps away.

Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach is the top destination in Miami for families.

Every day at AcquaMarine brings a new theme and a fresh mix of creative programming, blending marine science with camp fun. A "Tropical Treasure Thursday" gives a glimpse of what families can expect all summer long: mornings kicked off with ice breakers and a coral reef chat and activity before campers headed outside for soccer and a seashell search, then came inside to decorate their own foam ocean visors. The day rounded out with musical chairs, wooden treasure chest painting, and a round of Pop Pop Bunny Hop, sending kids home with a craft, a new favorite game, and a few new facts about life under the sea.

That mix of hands-on crafts, outdoor play, and ocean education is at the heart of AcquaMarine's appeal. Throughout the summer, campers can look forward to coral reef lessons, seashell-themed arts and crafts, treasure hunts, and active group games, all designed to spark curiosity about the ocean while keeping kids moving, creating, and making new friends. The program is complimentary for resort guests and reservations are recommended in advance.

"AcquaMarine is one of the things families tell us they remember most about their stay," says Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. "It gives kids a summer camp experience they genuinely look forward to every day, and it gives parents the freedom to enjoy everything else Acqualina has to offer, from our beach and pools to massages at Acqualina Spa, knowing their children are engaged, safe, and having fun."

While the kids are busy with treasure hunts and coral reef crafts, parents can spread out across Acqualina's 4.5 beachfront acres, from three oceanfront pools and a white-sand beach to the 20,000-square-foot Acqualina Spa and acclaimed restaurants including Il Mulino New York, Ke-uH, Costa Grill, and Avra Miami. For a full look at AcquaMarine's daily programming, families can visit acqualinaresort.com/childrens-activities.

SUMMER OFFERS

Families planning a summer escape to Acqualina can choose from several offers, each including complimentary access to AcquaMarine for kids ages 4 to 12:

Summer Sanctuary: Up to 15% off, a $150 resort credit, daily breakfast for two, a complimentary room upgrade at check-in, and late check-out, for stays through September 2026 (minimum three nights). acqualinaresort.com/offers/summer-sanctuary

Fourth Night Free: Every fourth night complimentary, plus daily breakfast and a $45 spa credit for up to two adults, for stays through December 19, 2026 (minimum four nights). acqualinaresort.com/offers/fourth-night-free

Fifth Night Free: Every fifth night complimentary, plus daily breakfast and a $45 spa credit for up to two adults, for stays through December 13, 2026 (minimum five nights). acqualinaresort.com/offers/fifth-night-free

For more information or to book, visit acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.8000.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms, and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (LEADING HOTELS)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, sharing them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program, Leaders Club. Explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels, and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.

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SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences