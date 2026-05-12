ACQUALINA RESORT MARKS 20 YEARS WITH NEW DINING, WELLNESS AND LUXURY EXPERIENCES

MIAMI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences, located in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, celebrates its 20th anniversary in May 2026 with a collection of new offerings and experiences that underscore its commitment to five-star service, design excellence and guest experiences.

Acqualina Resort located on the beach in Miami celebrates its 20th Anniversary with new offerings and experiences.

Since opening on May 16, 2006, Acqualina has established itself as one of Miami's most awarded luxury properties. The resort has earned the coveted Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond distinctions year after year, becoming synonymous with personalized service, gracious hospitality and elegance, while creating lasting memories for guests and families who return year after year.

"We remain deeply grateful to our loyal guests, the Miami community and our talented team members who have shaped Acqualina into what it is today," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. "As Acqualina celebrates 20 years, its legacy is defined by five core pillars that elevate every guest experience from a five-star service culture where guests feel truly known and cared for, to expansive, family-oriented spaces that offer the comfort of home. Immersive wellness environments restore and rebalance, while destination-level amenities enrich each stay with meaningful experiences."

Yager Fleming continues, "What moves us most is knowing that Acqualina has become part of families' traditions. The place where special occasions are celebrated, where children grow up returning each summer, where memories are made across generations. That emotional connection is at the heart of everything we do. Looking ahead, our vision is to continue evolving while remaining true to the values of excellence, authenticity, and heartfelt service that have made Acqualina not just a destination, but a place people genuinely call their own."

Marking this milestone anniversary, Acqualina introduces a series of enhancements across dining, wellness, luxury accommodations and family experiences:

A New Era for Il Mulino New York

Acqualina unveils a reimagined Il Mulino New York, debuting a sophisticated redesign and a seasonally driven menu. The refreshed interiors blend classic Italian elegance with a contemporary coastal sensibility featuring sculptural banquettes, curated artwork, and a dramatic new bar that anchors the dining experience. The menu now highlights both beloved signatures and seasonal dishes reinforcing Acqualina's commitment to world-class dining as a cornerstone of its luxury offering.

Seed to Skin Tuscany: A New Standard in Sustainable Wellness

The Five-Star Acqualina Spa introduces Seed to Skin Tuscany treatments exclusively in Miami, deepening its partnership with the Italian brand known for its unique integration of regenerative farming, advanced biotechnology, and clinically proven skincare – ensuring an unprecedented level of control and potency, from seed to skin.

Developed within the Borgo Santo Pietro estate in Tuscany using botanicals grown on its organic farm and sourced from select micro-producers, the treatments reflect a shared philosophy rooted in integrity, efficacy and environmental responsibility.

New signature spa experiences include:

Jet Lag Recovery Ritual – a full-body restorative treatment designed to rebalance and energize





– a full-body restorative treatment designed to rebalance and energize Seed to Skin Signature Age-Reversal Facial – an advanced sculpting and lifting facial combining myofascial massage and Gua Sha techniques





– an advanced sculpting and lifting facial combining myofascial massage and Gua Sha techniques The Tuscan Candle Massage – a deeply relaxing ritual using warm botanical oils infused with Mediterranean essences

The Oceanfront Villa Suite

Acqualina continues to redefine luxury accommodations with its One-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite, a one-of-a-kind residential-style retreat designed for extended stays and elevated privacy.

With nearly 2,800 square feet of indoor-outdoor living, bespoke interiors and expansive terraces designed as alfresco living rooms, the Villa Suite exemplifies Acqualina's commitment to design excellence and the evolution of ultra-luxury hospitality. Interiors are thoughtfully appointed with a curated mix of internationally renowned brands and artisan details, including Calacatta Oro marble surfaces, Italian-designed furnishings, custom upholstery in rich bouclé fabrics and statement lighting, all layered to create a refined yet inviting residential aesthetic.

Additional design elements from hand-selected wallcoverings and sculptural décor to a fully equipped gourmet kitchen featuring premium Miele appliances further enhance the sense of a private, impeccably designed oceanfront home.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Acqualina introduces a limited-time Villa Suite experience. Guests who reserve a three-night stay in the Villa Suite will enjoy a one-day luxury drive in a Lamborghini Urus SE to explore the vibrant city of Miami. The experience also includes a special anniversary menu at the newly renovated Il Mulino New York and a couples massage in the Royal Spa Suite at Acqualina Spa. Breakfast daily and a host of amenities complete the offering. Available throughout the anniversary month of May 2026.

The Next Generation of AcquaMarine

Acqualina's newly enhanced AcquaMarine Kids Club further elevates its position as a premier multi-generational destination, offering one of the most immersive children's programs in luxury hospitality.

Designed for children ages 4 to 12, the complimentary AcquaMarine experience is rooted in marine biology and developed in partnership with Miami Fitness, blending education with active play and outdoor exploration. Set against the backdrop of the Atlantic shoreline, the program invites young guests to engage with the natural world through a dynamic, hands-on approach to learning.

Programming incorporates arts and crafts, movement-based activities, and games, ensuring a well-rounded experience that stimulates creativity, builds confidence and fosters a deeper connection to the ocean environment.

Anniversary Weekend Celebration

To commemorate two decades of excellence, Acqualina will host a weekend of celebratory experiences from May 15–17, 2026, highlighted by an exclusive anniversary party on May 16, marking the exact date the resort opened its doors in 2006.

The anniversary party will welcome invited guests, residents and VIPs for an elegant evening of culinary experiences, live entertainment and immersive performances, all set against the oceanfront backdrop of Acqualina's iconic grounds. As part of the evening, Rolls Royce Miami will present an exclusive Rolls Royce Lounge, where guests will indulge in curated caviar service paired with Champagne from Louis Roederer Collection 246.

The weekend will also debut the new Acqualina Wellness Club, featuring Pilates, boxing, meditation, massage therapies and immersive wellness activations designed to showcase Acqualina's expanding commitment to holistic wellbeing beyond the spa.

Additional highlights include The Art of Motoring by Acqualina x Prestige Imports, a two-day luxury automotive showcase including test drive experiences. Miami Fitness will present Acqualina's Family Olympic Competition. Activities will include obstacle courses, giant cup stacking, life-size memory games and tug-of-war, culminating in the signature Acqualina Beach Ball Relay Challenge, where families will race to pass oversized Acqualina-logo beach balls down their team lines in a fast-paced relay designed to encourage laughter, collaboration and connection.

This milestone marks not only a celebration, but a continued commitment to creating signature experiences and lasting memories for every guest.

For more information, visit acqualinaresort.com.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms , and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

Media Contact:

Alexandra Wensley

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SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences