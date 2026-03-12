IL MULINO NEW YORK UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND NEW MENU

Located at the luxurious Acqualina Resort & Residences, the restaurant debuts refreshed design, seasonal dishes and enhanced dining experience in Miami

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Il Mulino New York, the acclaimed oceanfront fine dining destination at Acqualina Resort & Residences in Miami, Florida, has officially completed a comprehensive renovation. The newly refreshed space elevates the guest experience with a refreshed dining room, private dining areas, and bar, marking a new chapter for the restaurant, which has been a cornerstone of Miami's culinary scene since 2006.

The new look of Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort in Miami.

The restaurant's new look reinterprets Il Mulino's timeless identity through a refined and elevated perspective, where classic sophistication meets modern romance. The space is infused with a subtle coastal sensibility, incorporating sand-toned walls, thoughtfully curated artwork, and earthy green accents that reflect the brightness and cultural vibrancy of its setting.

Elegant velvet quilted booths anchor the dining room, while vintage-inspired artwork adds character and storytelling throughout the space. Colorful murals celebrating Italian culture are balanced with rich wood tones and serene neutral textures, creating an environment that feels both welcoming and distinctly refined. The dining room features sculptural U-shaped banquettes and intimate seating arrangements designed to enhance comfort and ambiance. The private dining room is defined by a custom mural that adds depth and visual interest, while the bar has been fully reimagined with luxurious tilework and rich wood detailing. Now a dramatic focal point, the bar creates a memorable arrival experience and sets the tone for the dining journey that follows.

Complementing the renovated space, Il Mulino New York introduces a refined menu that balances tradition with seasonality. The menu features a dedicated seasonal section that updates quarterly, highlighting fresh, in-season ingredients, alongside a curated selection of Il Mulino New York classic dishes that reflect the brand's culinary heritage.

The seasonal menu currently showcases elevated crudos such as Tuna Tartare with apple, celery purée, and black truffle; Filet Mignon Carpaccio with Parmigiano gelato and mustard sauce; Gamberi Rosso with mango and citron dressing; and Tonno e Salmone with avocado mousse and lemon vinaigrette. Seasonal entrées include Chilean Sea Bass with asparagus and toasted almonds, Filet of Dover Sole Francese with chardonnay-lemon sauce, Duck with wild berry sauce and farro, Lobster Bisque with brandy essence, and Paccheri allo Scoglio with seafood bisque.

Anchoring the menu are Il Mulino New York classics, including Capellini Il Mulino with mushrooms, guanciale, peas, vodka cream, and black truffle; Linguine alle Vongole; Cavatelli alla Bolognese; Ravioli ai Porcini with champagne truffle cream; Ossobuco with porcini sauce and saffron risotto; Costoletta and Pollo alla Parmigiana with imported cheeses; Half Rack of Lamb with Barolo wine sauce; Branzino; and the iconic English Dover Sole, presented tableside.

"As we celebrate two decades at Acqualina, this renovation reflects where Il Mulino is today—and where we're headed next," said Brian Galligan, President of Il Mulino New York. "From the redesigned space to the evolution of our menu, every detail was thoughtfully considered to enhance the guest experience while remaining true to the heritage that defines Il Mulino."

With renovations now complete, Il Mulino New York invites guests to experience the reimagined space and refreshed culinary program. Reservations may be made at opentable.com/r/il-mulino-new-york-sunny-isles-beach-miami or via the restaurant's website at imny.com/location/miami. For the latest updates, follow @IlMulinoNYC on Instagram and subscribe to the brand's newsletter at imny.com.

About Il Mulino New York

Founded in New York City, Il Mulino New York is an iconic Italian dining brand renowned for its authentic Abruzzese cuisine, signature tableside service, and unparalleled hospitality. A mainstay in the fine dining world, Il Mulino continues to earn international acclaim while expanding globally through brand partnerships and licensing opportunities. For more information, visit imny.com or follow @IlMulinoNYC on Instagram.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms , and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

