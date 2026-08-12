ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES NAMED #1 BEST DESTINATION RESORT FOR THE SIXTH TIME IN USA TODAY'S 2026 READERS' CHOICE AWARDS

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences has been named the #1 Best Destination Resort in the United States in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2026. This marks the sixth time the ultra-luxury Sunny Isles Beach Miami resort has earned the distinction.

"Six times now, and each one still feels like the first," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO and Partner. "I am proud of General Manager Jeff Giasson and our entire team for the consistency and heart they bring to this property every single day."

Acqualina Resort, known for its gorgeous outdoor grounds with red umbrellas, green lawns and a beautiful beach, was just named the #1 Best Destination Resort.

A panel of travel experts partnered with USA Today's 10Best editors to select the initial 20 nominees, with the top 10 winners determined by popular vote.

This latest honor adds to a growing list of accolades for Acqualina, which also holds the Forbes Five-Star Award for both the hotel and spa for the 14th consecutive year, and the AAA Five Diamond Award for the 16th consecutive year.

CELEBRATE WITH ACQUALINA

Guests can take advantage of the Fourth Night Free offer, valid for stays through December 19, 2026, which includes a complimentary fourth night, daily breakfast for two adults, a $45 spa credit for up to two adults, a welcome amenity, complimentary internet access, and access to the AcquaMarine Children's Program for ages 4–12, upon availability with reservation required.

For families seeking extra space, the Second Bedroom On Us offer transforms a One Bedroom or Deluxe One Bedroom Suite into a Two-Bedroom Suite with a complimentary adjoining room at the Best Available Rate, and includes daily breakfast for two per bedroom, a $45 spa credit per adult for up to two adults, a welcome amenity, complimentary internet access, and access to the AcquaMarine Children's Program for ages 4–12, upon availability with reservation required. This offer is valid for arrivals from August 1 through September 30, 2026, on new reservations received through September 28, 2026, with a minimum stay of two consecutive nights; the complimentary adjoining room is subject to availability at time of booking.

Whether traveling with children, grandparents, or friends, these offers give every guest the opportunity to create lasting memories at Acqualina's award-winning oceanfront resort.

The recognition comes on the heels of a landmark year for Acqualina, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in May 2026 with a series of new offerings across dining, wellness, and accommodations. Among them is a fully reimagined Il Mulino New York. The oceanfront Italian restaurant debuted a comprehensive redesign featuring sculptural banquettes, a dramatic new bar, and curated artwork alongside a refreshed, seasonally driven menu.

Acqualina Spa introduced exclusive Seed to Skin Tuscany treatments, deepening its partnership with the Italian skincare brand, along with a newly added cold plunge experience within its 20,000-square-foot oceanfront sanctuary.

Acqualina Resort also introduced the One-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite, a one-of-a-kind residential-style retreat with nearly 2,800 square feet of indoor-outdoor living, Calacatta Oro marble surfaces, Italian-designed furnishings, and a fully equipped gourmet kitchen with premium Miele appliances.

For more information, visit acqualinaresort.com.

ABOUT ACQUALINA RESORT & RESIDENCES

Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill, Ke-uH Japanese restaurant and Avra Miami, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms , and AcquaMarine, an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Follow Acqualina on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

ABOUT THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, The Leading Hotels of the World is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments by visiting: www.lhw.com, Facebook @LeadingHotels, Twitter @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

Media Contact:

Alexandra Wensley

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SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences