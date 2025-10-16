ACQUALINA RESORT UNVEILS NEW OCEANFRONT VILLA SUITE

A one-of-a-kind one-bedroom suite blending contemporary elegance with Mediterranean warmth

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach, the Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond luxury seaside haven in Sunny Isles Beach, proudly announces the debut of its newest suite: One-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite with Convertible Den. Designed by Isabel Tragash of STA Architectural Group, the Villa Suite is a one-of-a-kind retreat that combines the comforts of home with Acqualina's award-winning amenities and world-class service.

The suite's ocean-facing terrace is furnished with the Victoria Collection by Harbour and accented with abundant trees and topiaries,

Located on the fifth floor of the resort, the 2,767-square-foot Villa Suite redefines the luxury hotel suite experience with its contemporary interiors, flexible layout, and extensive outdoor living spaces. The villa embraces a modern aesthetic, with curving silhouettes, muted color palettes, dramatic uplighting, and an overall sense of Mediterranean warmth.

"The One-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite represents a new chapter of luxury at Acqualina," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO and Partner of Acqualina Resort & Residences. "It's a one-of-a-kind suite that marries contemporary elegance with the warmth and soul of our Mediterranean-inspired resort. Designed for both extended stays and intimate escapes, the Villa provides our guests with the feeling of a private residence while enjoying the impeccable service and amenities that have made Acqualina the most awarded beachfront resort in the United States."

The open-concept layout features a full gourmet kitchen with Calacatta Oro marble countertops, Miele appliances, and a full backsplash, flowing seamlessly into a living room and breakfast area. The living space is anchored by a custom-made sofa designed in Miami and upholstered in alabaster bouclé, paired with Italian-sourced Castalia Collection coffee tables, a Casa Dio console, and a Restoration Hardware rug. Accent lighting from Rejuvenation and Revelite, and drapery in fabrics by Fabricut and P/K Contract, enhance the refined ambiance.

Playful touches such as abstract artwork by Domenica Brockman and wallcoverings—including Innovations Pintuck wallpaper and a striking Philip Jeffries Terra Tones accent wall—add character and texture, while staying true to the suite's sophisticated design ethos. Other decorative details include handcrafted SKLO Taper Vessel vases, Imperial Glass vases, and a curated collection of designer books that enhance the residential feel.

The primary bedroom is a serene sanctuary featuring a Pianca bed by Note Design Studio, Cattelan Italia nightstands, a curved upholstered sofa, and a dramatic crystal pendant light fixture by Possini Euro Design. The television is seamlessly integrated into a curved leather-paneled wall backed with wood and discreet storage, ideal for extended stays. The bathroom features Cosmos stone floors, onyx wall cladding, expansive vanities, and premium fixtures by Dornbracht and Kohler.

The separate convertible den offers true flexibility, transforming into a guest bedroom or private office with Italian-built millwork, a concealed queen-sized bed, and dedicated bathroom.

One of the Villa Suite's most extraordinary features is its two terraces, nearly 900 square feet combined and designed as alfresco living rooms. The ocean-facing terrace is outfitted with Harbour's Victoria Collection furnishings, lush trees and topiaries evoking the feeling of a secluded garden in the sky and provides a serene backdrop for morning coffee, sunset cocktails, or sophisticated entertaining.

With its meticulous design, renowned international brands, and seamless indoor–outdoor flow, the One-Bedroom Oceanfront Villa Suite sets a new benchmark for luxury accommodations in South Florida. The suite is available at $4,000 per night.

