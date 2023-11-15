Acquire and Top Up Your First Crypto Card on Binance Marketplace and Earn ACH Rewards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting from November 1st, Cardrypto has initiated a voucher campaign in collaboration with Binance Pay on the Binance Marketplace . This exclusive campaign allows users to apply for a crypto card and enjoy automatic price reductions.

As the trusted technology service provider for Cardrypto, Alchemy Pay is committed to ensuring a smooth payment process utilizing cryptocurrencies, delivering a fast, secure, and convenient payment experience for all users.

Event Duration: November 1st, 2023, 00:00 (UTC) — November 30th, 2023, 00:00 (UTC)

About the promotion

Get a Cardrypto Crypto Card at $0.01

Upon accessing Binance Marketplace, all users can redeem a pop-up voucher. This voucher grants a $0.99 discount on the application fee for Cardrypto's crypto card. When initiating the applying process through Cardrypto's mini-program, this voucher will automatically deduct $0.99 from the card's apply fee. The vouchers are limited to 100,000.

Get 100 $ACH When Topping Up Min. $50 in Cardrypto

Once the card has been successfully applied, users will be eligible to receive a 100 ACH token voucher when they top up $50 or more in their crypto card. These rewards will be immediately distributed in the form of token vouchers upon completion of the minimum top-up criterion.

In total, A total of 15,000 '100 ACH' vouchers will be issued during this event, following a first-come-first-served basis.

Users can access the card application tutorial and learn more about the campaign by at this link. Binance, Cardrypto and Alchemy Pay reserve the right to make adjustments to the campaign mechanics as the campaign progresses.

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its On & Off-Ramp solution, NFT Checkout, Crypto Card and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The NFT Checkout enables direct purchases of NFTs using fiat payment methods. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on Ethereum and BNB Chain.

