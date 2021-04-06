­­Acquire Launches First Conversational Customer Experience Platform For the Modern Digital Landscape

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquire, a leading conversational customer experience (CX) platform, today announced the release of their newest software that streamlines customer conversations, automates workflows, and enables teams to better analyze support and service efficiency. Acquire's offering is the first platform designed to help businesses serve customers in the digital-first era of communication.

Businesses have historically been slow to adapt to the influx of new digital interactions and changing expectations for customer service. The pandemic gave many businesses no choice but to expedite their digital transformation plans and put greater emphasis on how they communicate with customers online. According to a recent report by Deloitte1, not only has the adoption of digital channels increased, but 63% of global consumers agreed they would continue to use digital technologies more often even after the pandemic subsides. Acquire's conversational CX platform is uniquely suited to help companies in this new normal of doing business by enabling them to virtualize in-person experiences and create ongoing conversations with customers, alleviating frustrating experiences created by siloed interactions.

As new digital channels emerge, businesses bolt them on as individual silos rather than integrating them into their CX tech stack. Acquire enables businesses to better serve their customers by providing seamless transitions between modes of conversation including text, chat, voice, video, cobrowse, a form of on-screen collaboration, and social messaging apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. This conversational approach, combined with centralized customer data from other tools, puts all the contextual, relevant information at agents' fingertips, enabling them to speed up handle times and increase customer satisfaction. Acquire's analytics and reporting capabilities further enable businesses to measure, iterate, and improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

"Acquire is helping companies lead their industry in customer experience — and more than 200 modern companies, including Saint Gobain, United Airlines, Samsung, and Audi have chosen our conversational CX platform," said Amrit Dhangal, COO and Co-founder of Acquire. "Our customers across different industries including retail and ecommerce, financial services, and technology have all had success using our software for different use cases."

"We're excited to offer customers the choice of how they engage with Ashley Home Furniture—whether that is fully online, or a combination of online and in-store shopping. Being able to start a chat, escalate to video to show a specific product, and then cobrowse through a finance application is truly revolutionary for how we do business." — Ben Churma, VP of Ecommerce at Ashley Home Furniture Canada

Acquire's newest platform helps businesses stay at the forefront of how customers want to communicate, while leveraging investments in their tech stack through integrations to leading solutions like Shopify, Alkami, and Salesforce to centralize support and service efforts. With Acquire, companies can get up and running in only a few weeks compared to the months typical of legacy vendors in the space.

For more information about the Acquire Platform visit www.acquire.io .

ABOUT ACQUIRE

Acquire is a customer experience platform empowering conversations that wow customers. By simplifying communication across touchpoints, personalizing interactions, and enabling the ability to architect faster and more efficient responses—Acquire puts people, not channels, are at the heart of every customer interaction. Founded in 2018 Acquire is backed by S28 Capital, Base10, and Fathom Capital and headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

__________________________

1 Deloitte Insights - 2021 Global Marketing Trends

SOURCE Acquire

Related Links

https://www.acquire.io

