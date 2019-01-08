Acquire Marketing, Inc. Has Rebranded to Better Highlight the Nature of Their Relationship Building Services

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new year, comes a new brand for Acquire Marketing, Inc., formerly Eclipse BMS, Inc. While the mission of the company hasn't changed, Acquire has updated the company's name and brand image. Acquire is a database and relationship marketing company that provides clients with a dedicated marketing concierge to handle all the time-consuming tasks required to nurture relationships with their past clients, VIPs, and target market.

"The name change came about because we feel it helps our prospective clients better understand the nature of our work," explains Mike Dorman, president of Acquire Marketing, Inc. "We help our clients acquire more business through referrals and nurture or gain new relationships with referral partners."

Acquire focuses on key activities that help nurture relationships for small business owners such as real estate agents, mortgage lenders, attorneys, CPAs, private practice doctors, and more. The company helps these small business owners create a custom marketing plan and then works with them to execute on items such as custom and automated gift campaigns, mailers, promotional items, and handwritten cards.

Dorman adds, "Their custom marketing plan is executed by a dedicated marketing concierge. As a client of ours, their marketing concierge will complete tasks that will keep them top of mind with their past clients and help them develop new referral relationships to grow their business."

