Acquire.GG Acquired By The Wisdom Group

News provided by

The Wisdom Group

09 Jun, 2023, 12:53 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisdom Group LLC (TWG) announces the acquisition of Acquire.GG, a business of Patey Media Ltd.

The Wisdom Group actively owns, invests and advises over 40 businesses across the world, and Patey Media Ltd builds and sells media properties.

Richard Patey, the owner of Patey Media Ltd, built Acquire.GG into a high-quality, trusted network of online business, investing and creator newsletters, as well as sponsorship management for brands.

"I've been wanting to go big in the newsletter space for many years. At one point I was running six niche business and investing newsletters, and considering launching a sponsorship network and a newsletter marketplace. I quickly realised that to do this properly, you need investment and scale, something that Wisdom Media already had in place. Selling to Scott and joining the media rollup made perfect sense."

Scott Oldford, the founder of TWG, acquired two newsletter businesses, Acquire The Web and Creator Funnel, into its media rollup at Wisdom Media, which allows it to utilize economies of scale. It also acquired the Acquire.GG business that will be integrated into Sponsorships.com.

"I created Wisdom Media to allow us to direct the attention of tens of millions of people, ensuring that we could protect against the cost of attention on social media platforms. Our intention is to educate the market on how to utilize newsletters and other media properties in relation to sponsorships, partnerships, and affiliates, and to educate creators on how to leverage and monetize in ways that they haven't seen before. Richard understands both sides of this marketplace we are building and it's great he's now involved at Wisdom Media", stated Scott.

About Wisdom Media

Wisdom Media, a division of The Wisdom Group, connects the world with curated, expert-driven content. With their network of newsletters, podcasts, blogs, and websites they help people looking for niche-specific help to find curated information. To learn more visit WisdomMedia.com.

Media Contact for Wisdom Media:
Joe DiRoma
CCO, The Wisdom Group
[email protected]
1-302-306-2426 

SOURCE The Wisdom Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.