Acquirent Acquires Vorsight, Expanding Scale of Lead Generation Services

EVANSTON, Ill., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquirent, a leading outsourced sales and lead generation company, announced today that it has acquired Vorsight, an Arlington, Virginia based B2B and B2G appointment setting and inside sales organization. Since 2004, Acquirent been building world-class sales teams for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Through collaborative and transparent partnerships, Acquirent recruits, trains, and manages its clients' sales teams, using the latest sales enablement technologies to fuel their clients' sales initiatives with exceptional results.

Since 2005, Vorsight has supported over 250 clients across a diverse range of industries through prospecting and appointment setting. Vorsight's headquarters location has allowed them unique opportunities in both business and talent acquisition. This combination offers a rich addition to Acquirent's robust pool of talent and breadth of services.

"Acquirent is thrilled to acquire Vorsight, a company whose expertise in appointment setting allows an expansion of services that we have developed and honed for nearly two decades," said Joseph Flanagan, CEO and Chairman of Acquirent. "As pandemic restrictions end and companies seek solutions to help fuel their growth, our merger offers a unique opportunity for both of our companies to develop and scale our services in a period where clients will depend on world-class sales talent. Both of our organizations are committed to the success of our clients, and our unification allows us to expand into new territories and markets."

The merger creates substantial value for both companies. Vorsight gains access to significant resources, additional talent pools, and the ability to expand their service offering through Acquirent's outsourced sales offering. With the Vorsight addition, Acquirent bolsters their core competencies and introduces proprietary sales training, and can now offer live sales training services.

"We are thrilled at the addition of Vorsight's talented staff of Customer Success, Account Management, and SDR team members, who are joining our team in the merger," said Geoff Winthrop. "Vorsight's mission, values, and work ethic mirror those that have brought tremendous value to Acquirent's clients and our business. This acquisition is a marriage not only of similar business models but one of ideals."

"Current Vorsight customers shouldn't expect any disruption in service or support," said Jen Burdess. "Vorsight's existing sales teams will remain intact throughout the transition."

Acquirent and Vorsight share core values aligned around client success and collective development. Flanagan, Winthrop, and Burdess anticipate combined success between both companies as they continue to grow opportunities and business.

About Acquirent:

Acquirent (http://www.acquirent.com) is a leading provider of outsourced sales services for companies ranging from small startups to the Fortune 500. They do three main things: they recruit, train, and manage their clients' sales teams. In some instances, their team is a strategic part of their clients' sales infrastructure and in others, they become their clients' entire sales engine. Acquirent's sales delivery and management teams are committed to delivering a transparent and completely accountable solution while focusing on metrics, training, and the latest sales technology. To learn more about Acquirent, visit www.acquirent.com.

About Vorsight:

Vorsight (http://www.vorsight.com) is an award-winning outsourced demand generation company that helps B2B, B2E, and B2G sales teams generate high-quality opportunities with qualified decision-makers. Since 2005, Vorsight has generated over $80 million in new revenue for clients and has scheduled over 35,000 meetings. To learn more about Vorsight, visit www.vorsight.com.

