AcquireUp Hires Its First Chief Revenue Officer

The newly-combined firm hires Kirsten Knull, who brings experience growing revenue and sales

TROY, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcquireUp , a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping financial professionals grow their practices, today announced the hiring of its first Chief Revenue Officer, Kirsten Knull . A seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, Knull will amplify AcquireUp's existing sales efforts and spearhead new revenue opportunities.

Knull brings extensive experience from key leadership roles, including serving as CRO at Draiver and Unboxed Technology, and as National Sales Manager at MoneyGuidePro, where she oversaw relationship management, partnerships, and marketing. As a CRO, she has led global teams across sales, marketing, and customer success, with a focus on customer-first consultative selling in both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies. At Capital One, she spearheaded B2B payments commercialization and sales strategy and was director of operations servicing strategy for over 5,000 fraud and dispute agents globally.

Earlier in her career, Knull was a licensed financial advisor and spent a decade with The Hartford Leaders, educating investors and financial advisors on tax-deferred investment strategies. She consistently ranked as the firm's top-performing salesperson focused on wirehouse firms in the mid-Atlantic, driving over $2.5 billion in assets under management and leading the firm in customer retention and growth.

"Kirsten's leadership, proven playbook, and deep knowledge of the financial advisor space make her the perfect fit for AcquireUp," said Greg Bogich , chief executive officer of AcquireUp. "Her ability to build high-functioning teams, develop innovative strategies, and execute at the highest level will amplify our ability to deliver unparalleled value to financial professionals."

Knull's appointment follows AcquireUp's rebranding as a network of companies that includes White Glove, Acquire Direct and LeadJig. AcquireUp is now one of the largest marketing services for independent financial advisors and insurance agents.

"AcquireUp has propelled advisors forward through its innovative and comprehensive seminar marketing tools coupled with its deep consumer insights," Knull said. "I'm excited to lead our efforts in bringing these tools to even more advisors and agents to help them scale their success."

With almost 40 years of experience, AcquireUp is devoted to filling financial professionals' seminars through successful digital, direct mail and omni-channel strategies. The firm offers a suite of Tailor-Made and Ready-Made seminar marketing solutions that have already been utilized by more than 9,500 financial services professionals to engage over 3.7 million prospects nationwide.

To learn more about AcquireUp, go to acquireup.com/contact .

About AcquireUp

AcquireUp is a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect with, and engage high-quality leads. Based in both Troy, Mich. and Tampa, Fla., AcquireUp's core services include lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions, all supported by a comprehensive technology platform that streamlines campaign management. By removing the stress of marketing, AcquireUp enables advisors to focus on what they do best – building meaningful client relationships. For more information, visit acquireup.com .

