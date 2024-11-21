AcquireUp Recognized by Wealth Solutions Report as a 2024 IMAGE 10: Top Wealth Management Storytellers

TROY, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AcquireUp, a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping financial professionals grow their practices, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition by Wealth Solutions Report as one of 2024's Top Wealth Management Storytellers. This honor highlights AcquireUp's commitment to elevating the wealth management industry through technology-first, data-driven seminar marketing.

In acknowledging AcquireUp, Wealth Solutions Report emphasized the brand's unique ability to connect financial professionals with prospective clients through engaging seminars and educational events, enabling them to present complex financial topics in relatable and easily understood ways. AcquireUp's comprehensive approach goes beyond traditional marketing by empowering advisors with real-time campaign analytics and deep consumer insights on seminar attendees—such as age, home value, asset level and more. This data allows financial professionals to forge stronger connections with their audiences, creating more impactful, personalized experiences. This recognition affirms AcquireUp's dedication to creating value-driven events that help advisors cultivate lasting client connections in an increasingly competitive market.

"We are honored by this recognition from Wealth Solutions Report," said Greg Bogich, CEO at AcquireUp. "Our team is passionate about crafting seminar experiences that are transformative for both advisors and their clients. This award fuels our commitment to continue supporting financial professionals as they grow and adapt in the evolving wealth management landscape."

As an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience, AcquireUp is dedicated to filling seminars through proven omni-channel strategies, combining expert insights with hands-on, actionable strategies that drive growth. With a suite of Tailor-Made and Ready-Made seminar marketing solutions, AcquireUp remains a trusted partner for financial advisors and Medicare agents seeking to attract high-intent prospects and grow their practices effectively.

Based in Troy, MI, and Tampa, FL, AcquireUp is a seminar marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect with, and engage high-quality leads. AcquireUp's core services include lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing, and client engagement solutions, all supported by a comprehensive technology platform that streamlines campaign management. By removing the stress of marketing, AcquireUp enables advisors to focus on what they do best—building meaningful client relationships. For more information, visit acquireup.com.

