Acquis Announces Investment in Venture Company, SSI Strategy, from Amulet Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquis Consulting Group ("Acquis") announced today that its venture company, SSI Strategy ("SSI"), a leading Life Sciences consultancy, received a growth investment from Amulet Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the Healthcare sector. This investment will accelerate the growth of SSI and the expansion of strategic services to support Medical, Clinical and other critical path functions at the C-level of Life Sciences companies.

SSI Strategy

David Kaufman, CEO of Acquis said, "We believe that this investment, and SSI's incredible growth, is a testament to the strength of our adjacency model, where we build businesses within Acquis, powered by our incredible team of consultants, to respond rapidly to niche needs and growth opportunities in the market."

"In addition to SSI, other areas of our businesses are benefitting under this same model. Specifically, our adjacent companies such as Tripkicks and Solidea, both quickly expanding companies," Kaufman added.

Doug Locke, SSI CEO says, "A primary contributor to our success has been our partnership with Acquis, enabling us to take a small team and grow at an incredible pace. We are thrilled at how this has turned into a success story, and we are excited for the continued partnership with Acquis."

"Acquis is, and always will remain, a 'People First' company," Joanna Sears, Acquis COO confirmed. "This investment is the result of providing solid opportunities for people to lead, grow and succeed. Acquis is a place where someone can advance while also pursuing a path that is the most meaningful to them."

"The key to the success of Acquis, and its adjacent enterprises, is our agility. We are quick to react to our clients' needs and the diverse needs and passions of our people," Kerby Houff, Acquis Partner and Head of Management Consulting Services, added. "If you take the best consultants, and pair them together with a passion for both strategy and implementation, you are able to add truly lasting value to each engagement."

About Acquis Consulting Group

Acquis Consulting Group is a world class management consulting firm best for known helping ambitious organizations design strategies and then put them to work. At Acquis, every one of our engagements is viewed as a partnership. Our white glove client delivery model combined with a passion for serving our clients is what makes us different. For more information on Acquis, please visit www.acquisconsulting.com.

About SSI Strategy

SSI Strategy combines business acumen, medical, clinical and pharmacovigilance domain expertise, and operating experience to provide unparalleled support to our clients. Our staff of ex-Chief Medical Officers and former Heads of Medical Affairs, Clinical Development and Safety will work to ensure the right balance of medical and business focus to drive unparalleled outcomes for clients. For more information on SSI Strategy, please visit www.ssistrategy.com. Read more about the Amulet Capital Partners investment in SSI Strategy.

