Acquisition expands DHS Group's wellness coaching program

The IWS acquisition comes as part of DHS Group's expansion of their wellbeing program; a program that falls under the HealthSpective Engage platform which includes: fitness tracking and wearables, mental, financial and personal health modules. Engage is part of the broader HealthSpective platform, which features three additional modules addressing answers to the full-spectrum of health benefit management needs (benefit program design, health plan enrollment and operation, population health data analysis, wellbeing and employee engagement) through a single sign-on and four easy-to-navigate modules.

IWS brings a great team of wellness coaches and its Healthy Ways Dashboard. DHS will combine the best of Engage and Healthy Ways into a powerful and flexible wellbeing system.

"DHS Group remains devoted to bettering the population health of our clients' employees," Jim Pritchett, DHS Group CEO, said. "The health and wellbeing of employees is crucial because it has a direct impact on the lives of the employer's most important asset, its employees and their families. At the end of the day, helping employers better manage their health benefit plans is simply good business."

Fairmount Partners acted as financial advisor to DHS Group.

About DHS GROUP for Employers:

DHS Group's Employer Solution tool, HealthSpective is a game-changer. HealthSpective's data warehouse and analytics platform is a reliable, time-sensitive and engaging solution that integrates the full spectrum of both health benefits data and wellbeing applications through a single sign-on program. Inside the platform, a complete range of benefit management needs are addressed including; benefit strategy, benefit administration, population health and engagement and wellbeing programming.

