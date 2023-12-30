Acquisition Expands Prudential Alarm Service Footprint in the Great Lakes Region

News provided by

Prudential Alarm

30 Dec, 2023, 07:15 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Alarm ("Prudential"), a leading provider of electronic solutions based in Southfield, MI, announced today its completion of acquiring the Electronic Division of Concealed Security Systems, Inc. ("Concealed"). Concealed is a security solutions provider located in Livonia, MI.

"We are very excited to welcome the Concealed team to the Prudential family," said Sean Ryan, Vice President of Acquisitions at Prudential. "Our organizations are very complementary. We share values, culture, and a focus on providing a high level of service to our clients and team members. Together, we are better positioned to be a leading regional provider of high-end electronic services."

Prudential's acquisition of Concealed has added nearly 1000 new accounts to the Prudential portfolio. It teams them up with several large area home builders. This expansion broadens their existing service area into new, unfamiliar territories.

"This is an exciting collaboration," said Ryan. "Our acquisition strategy is to identify like-minded companies, such as Concealed, applying our combined talent and resources will lead to new opportunities for our valuable clients and team members."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Prudential Alarm:

Prudential Alarm is one of Michigan's largest privately owned electronic companies in the Midwest. It provides safety solutions, consulting, and systems integration of enterprise security solutions. These include video surveillance, electronic access control, turnstiles, biometrics, visitor management, alarm monitoring, and other solutions throughout the Midwest. Learn more about Prudential Alarm at www.prudentialalarms.com. Prudential Alarm is a recognized leader in the security industry, offering a full range of security solutions to clients in various industries. Prudential has built its electronic business on a strong foundation of customer service and responsiveness. The Prudential Service Department comprises some of the industry's best technicians. They respond attentively to customer concerns and issues. By developing relationships with all clients, Prudential has formed a longstanding base of business. This approach has enabled Prudential to grow into one of the most sought-after electronic providers in the Midwest.

Contact:
[email protected]

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/13000309

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Prudential Alarm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.