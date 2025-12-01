ACQUISITION OF LIM COLLEGE BY JAPAN EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION (JEF) COMPLETED

LIM remains independently operated in New York City and joins JEF's international portfolio of higher education institutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College and Japan Educational Foundation (JEF) today announced that all required regulatory approvals have been secured for the transfer of ownership of LIM to JEF, completing the acquisition made public on May 29.

The Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower in Tokyo is home to multiple professional universities and specialized training colleges that are all part of Japan Educational Foundation (JEF), including the Professional Institute of International Fashion. Completed in 2008, the award-winning building is one of the most notable skyscrapers in Japan. Ron Marshall is President of LIM College.

LIM is now part of JEF's global portfolio, which includes colleges, universities, campuses, and fashion industry relationships throughout the world. Among these are the Professional Institute of International Fashion, the only university specializing in the business of fashion in Japan, and ESMOD, which was founded in 1841 as the first fashion school in France.

"This is an exciting day. For nearly nine decades, LIM has been a leader in preparing students for careers in the fashion industry. This expertise, as well as LIM's location in the center of New York City, will bring tremendous advantages to students around the world. We welcome LIM to JEF and look forward to helping students realize their dream careers through high-quality education underpinned by resume-building, real-world experience," said Dr. Yoshinori Yamashita, a Director of JEF.

"Now that LIM is officially part of JEF, we can begin working together to identify and advance additional opportunities for students and faculty across the world," said LIM College President Ron Marshall, who will continue to lead the college.

"We now have access to an expanded global platform as well as broader academic capabilities and financial resources, all of which will strengthen the value of an LIM education. We are pleased to get started on this exciting next chapter for LIM College as the global leader in higher education for fashion," said Marshall.

As with all other JEF-owned institutions, LIM College will continue to operate independently, and its name and campus facilities will remain as is. No changes are planned as a result of the acquisition with respect to faculty or staff at LIM, nor will there be any changes for students, other than enhanced opportunities created by the new partnership.

About JEF

The Japan Education Foundation (JEF) began in 1966 in Nagoya as a higher education institution specializing in fashion, founded by brothers Masaru and Toshihiko Kasuya. Today, JEF locations educate students in three industries: fashion, technology, and medical services. In addition to LIM College in New York City, its portfolio of higher education institutions includes four professional universities, one online university, and nine professional training colleges in Japan, as well as two higher education institutions in Paris with multiple campuses across France including ESMOD, which has six campuses in France and more than 10 franchise locations around the world including in Oslo, Seoul, Istanbul and Dubai. JEF also founded CREAPOLE in Paris, which offers creative training in art, product design, automobile design, and architectural and interior design.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Vogue, The Estee Lauder Companies, Microsoft, Saks Fifth Avenue, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike.

