Acquisition of Polyisoprene Chemical Facility Makes U.S. Medical Glove Company Only End-to-End, Made-in-America Producer of Medical Gloves

Production of nitrile and polyisoprene, crucial ingredients in protective exam gloves, completes the organization's efforts to onshore supply chain for crucial PPE

HARVARD, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) — the only American manufacturer of the machines, components, and chemicals necessary to make nitrile and polyisoprene gloves in the United States — announced today the acquisition of a domestic polyisoprene chemical facility. The acquisition makes USMGC the only end-to-end, Made-in-America manufacturer of both nitrile and polyisoprene gloves.

Alongside the acquisition, USMGC launched an independent division to oversee the production of raw nitrile and polyisoprene, crucial ingredients in both surgical and medical exam gloves. The new division is U.S. Medical Chemical Company (USMCC), which will exclusively supply USMGC with the raw materials required to manufacture a suite of personal protective equipment (PPE) to fulfill contracts across the U.S. government, including agencies such as the U.S. Army, FEMA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and USPS.

"The PPE shortages prevalent through the pandemic proved how critical American control of the supply chain was in safeguarding American health and security," said Alex Todoroki of USMGC. "By adding this facility to our portfolio, USMGC has now secured the raw supplies, advanced machinery, and 30+ production lines to manufacture 2.5 billion nitrile and polyisoprene surgical gloves by the end of 2024. We are incredibly proud that our entire supply chain is 100% made in America."

At the 100,000-square-foot, 22-acre chemical plant, USMCC manufactures 3.2M dry pounds of polyisoprene annually, which yields 60M polyisoprene surgical gloves. These sterile surgical gloves are highly sought after in operating rooms, surgery theaters, and other venues across the healthcare industry for their tactile sensitivity, puncture-resistance, and certified protection from over 24 chemotherapy drugs. Polyisoprene also has an almost identical chemical structure as latex, making these gloves a safe alternative to the allergens found in latex.

In addition to the manufacturing of NBR/nitrile and polyisoprene, the new USMCC facility also houses chemists, engineers, and technicians who oversee advanced machine manufacturing that includes all components of dipping lines, stainless tanks, control panels, and stripping and layering machines. To maintain the high-quality standards the plant achieved for over 25 years, much of the facility's former team continue to hold key positions at USMCC. This includes roles in Quality Assurance, a team that rigorously tests and inspects surgical exam gloves, which undergo final sterilizations before being packed and shipped across America and to allies in strategic locations abroad.

"The future is bright," said Frank Wardlaw, Technical Support Manager at USMCC. "Americans are waking up to realize that the reindustrialization of America is a matter of national security. We can no longer offshore the production of critical medical supplies like PPE to foreign powers who are oftentimes our adversaries."

Additional details about the acquisition have not been disclosed.

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL CHEMICAL COMPANY

U.S. Medical Chemical Company (USMCC) is the only company that manufactures the key chemicals used in the production of medical gloves in the United States. In the production of NBR/nitrile and polyisoprene, USMCC is protecting Americans through advanced chemistry, engineering, and fabrication. USMCC is the first end-to-end manufacturer of both polyisoprene surgical exam and medical examination gloves, with capability at every stage of production—from raw materials to the manufacturing of the final product—making its entire supply chain 100% made in America. USMCC is a division of U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC). For more information, please visit: www.usmcc.us

ABOUT U.S. MEDICAL GLOVE COMPANY

U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) is the world's first end-to-end manufacturer of nitrile and polyisoprene surgical and exam gloves, headquartered in its 1.8 million-square-foot facility in Harvard, IL. USMGC oversees on American soil every stage of production—from raw materials, to machine manufacturing, to deploying AI technology in the development of its proprietary ERP, to the distribution of the final products. With funding and support from the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, USMGC is able to fulfill its mission to secure the supply of gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for the United States and its allies. For more information, please visit: www.usmg.us

Media Contact:

John Flaherty

773-799-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Medical Glove Company