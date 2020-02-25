Acquisition of Soft-Pak™ Completed

The acquisition of Soft-Pak, based in San Diego, California, expands ESG's existing digital solutions with innovative in-cab route management and strong back-office solutions that help fleet owners better manage their business.

Pat Carroll, President of ESG, said, "With the addition of Soft-Pak, ESG now offers a robust and comprehensive digital solution for any fleet owner looking to make better, smarter operational decisions. Our suite of productivity-oriented offerings is wide-ranging and includes Heil and Curotto-Can equipment, 3rd Eye's vehicle safety and analytics offerings like powertrain and refuse-body performance data, and now also Soft-Pak's tablet-based route management software and industry-leading back-office solutions. We are very excited about what the two teams can deliver to our waste and recycling fleet customers in the near future."

Soft-Pak has a 30-year track record of serving hundreds of waste and recycling fleets nationwide with innovative software solutions tailored to a customer's unique needs. In 2014, Soft-Pak launched the highly innovative and successful Mobile-Pak in-cab cloud-based tablet solution that includes real-time GPS tracking and route management, along with other customer service and billing functions that make digital integration of a hauler's fleet easier.

Brian Porter, President of Soft-Pak, said, "We are very pleased to be welcomed into the ESG family and see this development as a win-win for Soft-Pak employees and customers of both Soft-Pak and ESG, many of whom we share. We will deliver superior productivity and value to our customers by combining Soft-Pak's solutions and the breadth of ESG offerings, such as 3rd Eye analytics and Heil refuse bodies."

Carroll echoed those sentiments, stating, "When you look at the power of Soft-Pak's Mobile-Pak route management tablet offering, and its customer service and billing software, combined with 3rd Eye's gateway and rich stream of body and chassis data, you have a digital powerhouse of both asset and end-customer data. When these offerings are combined with a Heil® Half/Pack® Front Loader, you have a system that sends relevant data from the time a hauler leaves its yard until it has finished with its route. This helps fleet owners run more efficient and reliable operations and deliver superior service to their customers. Soft-Pak is an integral part of the overall customer experience, and one that helps differentiate ESG from other offerings."

Fleet mobile assets are now able to produce rich operational insights and integrated solutions that allow owners to smartly apply those insights to drive down the total cost of collections for the refuse and recycling industry by reducing driver turnover, missed stops, overloaded containers, unnecessary fuel-related cost, repairs and most importantly, safety incidents on our roads. Digital technologies are transforming the industry for our drivers, the mechanics, customers and communities and we are excited to lead the way into the future for our industry."

Soft-Pak will be a part of all ESG tradeshows and will be featured at the upcoming 2020 Waste Expo, which will be held in New Orleans in early May. In addition, Soft-Pak products and services will also be represented at the regional ESG Roadshows, starting with their inclusion at the Heil of Texas Roadshow event, to be held in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2020.

About Environmental Solutions Group:

Environmental Solutions Group® ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands — Heil Environmental, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, The Curotto-Can, and 3rd Eye — to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com , the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter .

About Soft-Pak:



Soft-Pak, formed in 1980 and based in San Diego, California, is a leading provider of software solutions for waste and recycling fleets. Soft-Pak software enables business-critical back-office operations crucial for waste hauling fleets, such as billing for collection and disposal, performing customer service and support, managing service contracts, dispatching trucks, modifying routes, and making payments with features tailored to the unique needs of the waste and recycling industries. Visit www.soft-pak.com for further information.

Media Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

Environmental Solutions Group

jswertfeger@doveresg.com

(423) 648-5257

