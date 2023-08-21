Acquisition of Synergy International by Startup Elecate, is Set to Elevate the Hospitality and Rental Software Industry

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elecate, a newly formed company consisting of three of Synergy International's award-winning clients—24 Carrots, Best Impressions Caterers, and Russell Morin Catering and Events—and innovative software developer Cikume Software, which includes SaaS veteran Mark Douglas, is proud to announce the acquisition of Synergy International, a renowned hospitality and rental software company with over three decades of service. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both Elecate and the industry as a whole.

Creative image of elevated computer software showing ingredients and chef coming through the screen Elecate company logo with tagline, intelligent catering, event, and rental software

With the acquisition of Synergy, Elecate will retain Chris Marsh, one of two brothers who developed Synergy from their catering service roots in the 1980s and 90s. Marsh will have a share of ownership and will also play a pivotal role as Chief Experience Officer, allowing him to continue interacting with customers in the catering, event and rental industry he has known his whole career. At the same time, assist the new team and in leading the software vision.

Elecate aims to bring a new era of innovation and excellence to hospitality software. The three catering companies joining the ownership group validate the current software benefits. They will also provide strategic guidance for future enhancements, products, and features to create the most appealing proposition for the industry's service needs.

"The current Synergy software has allowed us to thrive as a business—we simply couldn't have the same success today without it," said Russell Morin, President of Russell Morin Catering and Events. "We were excited for the opportunity to invest and take this to even greater heights."

We will be leveraging Cikume Software Development's extensive knowledge and technical expertise, Elecate plans to revolutionize its current enterprise-level product while innovating a product for boutique and small catering, event, and rental companies that may be underserved and wish to better manage their business and grow.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Synergy International, a well-established player in the hospitality software domain," said Mark Douglas, CEO of Elecate. "This strategic move allows us to combine the strengths and insights of three major clients with the incredible technology developed by Cikume Software. Together, we envision Elecate as a leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the highly diverse needs of the hospitality industry."

Elecate's immediate focus will be enhancing the current enterprise-level product by incorporating the latest technological advancements and industry best practices, as well as new educational resources to help customers utilize all of the robust features. With a commitment to user-centric design, Elecate aims to create a seamless and intuitive experience for its clients, streamlining their operations and maximizing efficiency while providing the tools to stand out from its customers' competition to win proposals.

Elecate will ensure a smooth transition for Synergy International's existing clients, with more dedicated support and personalized assistance throughout the process. The combined resources and shared vision of Elecate will enable clients to unlock new opportunities and propel their businesses.

About Elecate: Elecate is a leading hospitality and rental software company formed through an asset acquisition from Synergy International by three of its largest clients—24 Carrots catering and Events, Best Impressions Caterers, and Russell Morin Catering and Events—and software developer Cikume Software. With a focus on innovation, Elecate aims to revolutionize the catering, event and rental management software industry by delivering the most comprehensive product with visionary solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses across the sector.

For media inquiries, please contact: Shane George, Chief Marketing Officer, Elecate

Email: [email protected] Phone: 830-310-6341

SOURCE Elecate