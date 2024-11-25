Acquisition of Wellington International Finalized

Former ownership group - Mark Bellissimo, Marsha Dammerman, Lisa Lourie, and Roger Smith - complete purchase of Wellington International

WELLINGTON, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The former majority owners of Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, Mark Bellissimo, Marsha Dammerman, Lisa Lourie, and Roger Smith ("the Partners"), formed a new entity, WI FL Acquisition, LLC ("the Company") and have completed the purchase of Wellington International from Global Equestrian Group ("GEG"). The Company confirmed Murray S. Kessler will lead the new Wellington International as Chief Executive Officer.

"We are grateful to have Wellington International back into a local and long-term ownership group, committed to ensuring the showgrounds thrive for years to come. All disciplines will continue to have a home here in Wellington including show jumping, hunters and dressage," stated Mark Bellissimo. "These sports, along with polo, define this community and firmly establish Wellington as the premier equestrian destination in the world. We look forward to investing in the showgrounds and working with Michael Stone and the leadership team going forward. Special thanks to City National Bank CEO Jorge Gonzalez and Market Executive David Albright for stepping up in support of the transaction in such a short time frame and continuing our great partnership."

Kessler offered, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Wellington International President Michael Stone and his team to capitalize on this remarkable growth opportunity for Wellington. While our investment plan is a multi-year journey, I'm pleased to share that we are already making some meaningful enhancements to improve the experience and infrastructure for the horses, athletes, partners and spectators for this coming season."

Wellington International is home to the Winter Equestrian Festival ("WEF") which is the largest and longest-running equestrian competition series in the world, hosting 42 weeks of competition annually across the equestrian disciplines of show jumping, hunters, dressage and para-dressage and welcoming over 350,000 spectators, 15,000 horses and 7,500 competitors. In 2024, WEF contributed more than $400 million in economic impact to Palm Beach County.

"With the sale process complete, we can now turn to what we do best – focusing on the shows, the horses, the riders and the equestrian season here in Wellington with a renewed purpose and committed ownership group," noted Stone.

"Wellington International Horse Show is the anchor of the Wellington community. When it is strong, our community is strong," offered Kessler. "We are ready to turn our attention and resources to ensure that Wellington International remains the premier horse sports destination in the world."

About Wellington International

Wellington International hosts the internationally celebrated 13-week Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) and the 28-week Annual Series horse shows. Established in 1974, this iconic equestrian venue spans over 111 acres, featuring 14 state-of-the-art competition arenas, more than 500 permanent equine stalls, dedicated horse trails, pedestrian paths, and expansive golf cart tracks. Recognized for its excellence, Wellington International is proud to operate the world's largest and longest-running hunter/jumper horse show and has been designated a Rolex property since 2015. Each year, it welcomes a diverse equestrian community, with participants from all 50 states and over 34 countries. Beyond its equestrian accolades, Wellington International also provides many amenities, such as VIP and hospitality areas, versatile event spaces, dining, luxury shopping destinations, sponsorship programs and more. With an annual contribution of more than $400 million to Palm Beach County's GDP and the creation of over 3,700 jobs, Wellington International's impact extends well beyond the facility. For more information, visit www.wellingtoninternational.com.

