Acquist Therapeutics to Present at 2019 BIO Investor Forum

WESTFIELD, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to bettering the lives of people with inflammatory diseases, announced it will update the company's scientific and clinical plans at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum to be held October 22-23, 2019 at The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

Dr. Raymond P. Warrell, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of Acquist's activity during his presentation and will meet with investors and companies who are registered to attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 90 days following the presentation. To access the webcast, please visit the News section of Acquist's website at http://www.acquistrx.com/news/

Details of Acquist's presentation are as follows:

Event:

2019 BIO Investor Forum





Date:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019





Time:

10:00 AM (Pacific Time)





Room:

Elizabeth B

About Acquist Therapeutics

Acquist is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving health for patients with inflammatory and metabolic diseases. Acquist's drugs are potent, bispecific, oral drugs, and its lead clinical drug, ACQT1127, is currently in late-stage animal toxicology studies. We target diseases that share a common characteristic: excessive levels of serum uric acid that trigger inflammation and accumulation of fat. The company is developing potentially transformational therapy for patients with gout and NASH -- illnesses that afflict at least 16 million patients in the U.S./EU and are considered epidemic in East Asia.

Further information can be accessed at www.acquistrx.com.

Contacts:

Sharen Tilman

Tiberend Strategic Advisors

stilman@tiberend.com

(646) 604-5149

SOURCE Acquist Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acquistrx.com

