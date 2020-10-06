Acquist Therapeutics to Present at 2020 BIO Investor Forum

CHATHAM, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company committed to bettering the lives of people with inflammatory diseases, announced it will present an update of the company's scientific and clinical plans at 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital 2020. The Acquist presentation is part of the Inflammation Group Section on October 13 at 10:00 AM Pacific time/ 1:00 PM Eastern time.

Dr. Raymond P. Warrell, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of Acquist's activity during his presentation and will meet with selected investors and companies who are attending the conference. In addition to the live webcast, the presentation will remain available for 90 days following the presentation date.

Details of Acquist's presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO Investor Forum Digital 2020

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM Pacific time/ 1:00 PM Eastern time

About Acquist Therapeutics

Acquist is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving health for patients with inflammatory and metabolic diseases. Acquist drugs are potent, patented, bispecific, and orally bioavailable for once-daily dosing. The Acquist clinical lead, ACQT1127, has completed non-GLP testing and safety, and is currently undergoing late-stage GLP toxicology. Further information can be accessed at www.acquistrx.com .

