acQyr eXchange (QX), First Rewards Redemption Platform for Gamers to Cash Out Earned Rewards from Multiple Games, Enters Open Beta Today

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- acQyr eXchange (QX), the first rewards redemption platform that allows gamers to redeem earned rewards into cash across multiple games, today announced that the exchange is in open beta. Game publishers can begin applying today to integrate QX into their mobile and online games. QX easily plugs into the publisher's current rewards issuance mechanism, seamlessly promotes QX membership to gamers and is free for publishers to use with no extra costs. Publishers interested in more information or to sign up can visit: https://acqyrexchange.com/.

QX easily plugs into the publisher's current rewards issuance mechanism, seamlessly promotes QX membership to gamers and is free for publishers to use with no extra costs

"QX helps mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for redeeming digital assets," said Jim Mulford, Founder and CEO at acQyr Exchange. "Unredeemed digital assets can be a financial liability for issuers and are often a frustration for gamers. That is why we created QX, an exchange for consumers to own, track, exchange and redeem digital assets across multiple issuers of those assets."

PUBLISHER BENEFITS

QX's unique publisher value proposition includes:

A new revenue stream for digital asset redemption instead of a cost center

Replaces multiple rewards redemption mechanisms with one program to reduce unredeemed rewards balance-sheet liability

Incents users to play more often and longer to earn more rewards

Increases cross-selling opportunities to sign up players for the publisher's other games within the QX multiple-game redemption platform

Importantly, as a publisher on the exchange, QX will promote publisher games to players of other participating publishers

Publishers using QX will assign a monetary value when issuing their digital assets to players. With the platform, earned assets can now be deposited into the gamer's QX membership account as acQyr Cash. acQyr Cash is the common exchange medium for turning digital assets into USD in multiple games. acQyr Cash in a player's account is 100% backed in US dollars by QX and can be exchanged for USD anytime.

GAMER BENEFITS

The platform allows gamers to own and exchange all earned rewards from participating games into US dollars. This means that the siloed, private-value digital assets issued by game publishers can now be redeemed and exchanged on a single redemption platform. According to Mulford, "Having low rewards balances in multiple games is like having $100, but in currencies from a dozen different countries. With a single redemption option, all those currencies can be now exchanged for $100 USD to buy something for $100."

With the option to redeem rewards on QX to cash in real time, players can enjoy immediate gratification. QX is free for gamers to join and fun to use. Freemium members can manage earned rewards from all participating games and loyalty programs on their QX mobile app with one login. QX membership is free, but gamers will have the option to upgrade to a Premium account at a modest monthly fee for enhanced member benefits.

ABOUT acQyr eXchange

The acQyr eXchange, developed by Denver-based Targeted Shopping Solutions, Inc, is the first public exchange to track and manage the digital assets (loyalty rewards, earned prizes, etc.) gamers acquire online which then can be redeemed for cash. The platform is initially available for mobile and online gaming.

The acQyr eXchange was created to help mobile and online game publishers increase gameplay, improve customer retention, and grow revenue by providing a superior solution for redeeming digital assets. By allowing gamers to own and exchange all earned rewards from participating games into US dollars, the exchange is a unique and powerful platform for developers of all sizes.

More information can be seen at: https://acqyrexchange.com/

A press kit with images can be seen at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1W7Vl1p9DNUfZFTQPMd4qPVMkNrJBopUu

Press Contact:

Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.LaunchPadAgency.com

SOURCE acQyr eXchange

Related Links

https://acqyrexchange.com/

