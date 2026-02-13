ACR Announces Appointment of Michael Wessner to Board of Directors

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR, a leading provider of essential foodservice and operational supplies, is pleased to announce that Michael Wessner, a highly accomplished executive and veteran leader in the distribution, e‑commerce, and private‑equity sectors, has joined its Board of Directors.

Wessner brings more than two decades of CEO‑level experience driving growth, transformation, and value creation across multiple industry‑leading distribution businesses. He currently serves as an independent consultant and private investor, as well as a board director for Vertical Supply Group and Tilebar.

During his eight‑year tenure as CEO of Galls, Wessner led the company through a major transformation that tripled sales and increased EBITDA more than sixfold, culminating in a successful sale.

Prior to Galls, he served as CEO and President of Conney Safety Products, where he executed a new multi‑channel strategy and completed multiple acquisitions, significantly growing profitability.

Earlier, Wessner was President of J&L Industrial Supply, where he oversaw substantial growth as part of his five‑year leadership term.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania – Bloomsburg.

ACR looks forward to leveraging Wessner's expertise in governance, M&A integration, and value creation as the company positions for future strategic opportunities.

About ACR

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information, visit www.weareacr.com

SOURCE ACR (AmerCareRoyal)