ACR Appropriateness Criteria Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Release of New Topics

"The ACR's expert panels of radiologists and multispecialty teams are proud to have been creating and continually updating the ACR Appropriateness Criteria for 25 years," said Frank J. Rybicki, MD, PhD, FACR, chair of the ACR Committee on Appropriateness Criteria. "These evidence-based guidelines, recognized across the medical field as a national standard, help ensure that patients get the right care for their conditions and avoid unnecessary care. In addition, under the guidance of the leadership of the Journal of the American College of Radiology, we have formed a Subcommittee on Patient Engagement. This new program will extend the portfolio of the Appropriateness Criteria to directly respond to patient concerns and questions by preparing patient friendly summaries of the AC topics."

This update includes three new and nine revised topics. Each topic has a narrative, an evidence table, and a literature search summary.

The new topics in today's release are:

Recently revised topics include:

Medical providers may consult the ACR Appropriateness Criteria to fulfill Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) requirements that they consult AUC prior to ordering advanced diagnostic imaging for Medicare patients. The ACR is designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a qualified Provider-Led Entity.

For more information about ACR Appropriateness Criteria, visit the ACR website.

