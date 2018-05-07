ACR Foundation, Rotary Clubs and Imaging the World Join to Save Lives in Uganda

Rotary Clubs of Wilmette and Park Ridge, IL, the Rotary Club of Kiwatule, Uganda and the Rotary Diagnostic Imaging and Medical Informatics Support Team led by the Rotary Club of Denton, TX will recruit other Rotary Clubs and manage the effort.

Sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for approximately 38 percent of global neonatal deaths, has the highest newborn death rate. Although improving in recent years, the infant mortality rate in Uganda remains nearly seven times that of the United States. The need for modern equipment and qualified medical personnel is still great.

"By working with the Rotary Club and Imaging the World to provide equipment, training and expertise to professionals in developing countries, we can save countless lives," said Howard B. Fleishon, MD, MMM, FACR, chair American College of Radiology Foundation Executive Committee.

"Even the most basic radiology equipment and instruction can make a world of difference in the lives of millions of people in developing nations. The actions of Rotarians and Rotary affiliates are saving and improving lives every day," said Steve Jambor of Wilmette Rotary who leads the effort.

"Our ongoing presence in Uganda is changing and saving lives. As we put more equipment in the hands of trained professionals, the maternal and infant mortality rate in Uganda is coming down. Mothers and children are absolutely living healthier lives due to these efforts. This collaborative effort prioritizes engagement with and work to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's)," said Kristen K. DeStigter, MD, FACR, president and co-founder of Imaging the World.

To speak with an ACR Foundation representative, or those from the other organizations included in this release, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936 or PR@acr.org.

About the ACR Foundation

The mission of the ACR Foundation is to promote radiology by soliciting, accepting and managing resources to advance the strategic initiatives of the American College of Radiology. To make a gift or pledge to the ACR Foundation, visit acrfoundation.org

About Rotary International

Rotary has a worldwide membership of 1.3 million+ with 32,000+ clubs in over 200 countries. Rotary has contributed countless man-hours of work and over a Billion dollars in funding, plus matching funds from the Gates Foundation to virtually eliminate polio worldwide.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acr-foundation-rotary-clubs-and-imaging-the-world-join-to-save-lives-in-uganda-300643078.html

SOURCE American College of Radiology Foundation