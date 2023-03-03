ACR Introduces New Tournament Schedule

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) updates tournament schedule to benefit all players with special added focus on low-stakes and European players.

While the new tournament schedule is focused on the lower/micro stakes lineup, some events worth noting have also been added to the higher stakes schedule.

To ensure our European players can get in on the action we have increased weekly events during favorable European timeframes by 35%. Such as the new Euro High Roller every Sunday at 9:30am ET. Additionally, the Sunday morning $215 buy-in $100k GTD Sunday morning tournament has been increased from $100k to $150k and renamed the Euro Special.

Some of the other new schedule highlights include:

13% increase in total weekly guaranteed prize pools to $10.6 Million .





. 37% increase in weekly low-stakes and micro-stakes events with a 62% increase in guarantees.





27.9% increase in total MTTS.

ACR Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker, said "ACR have really listened to its players and developed this new schedule to work for every type of player. The added value across the board is just awesome. See you at the tables!"

Find out more here:

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

