ACR Pro And Ambassador Meet-Up Game Returns Friday, January 31st On ACR Poker

Challenge Chris Moneymaker and top ACR Pros at the virtual tables in the ultimate global poker community meet-up

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's inaugural event, ACR Poker is thrilled to announce the return of its highly-anticipated ACR Pro and Ambassador Meet-Up Game on Friday, January 31st, offering poker fans and players the unique opportunity to connect with ACR Pros and Ambassadors for a fun and interactive experience that unites the global poker community.

The ACR Pro and Ambassador Meet-Up Game kicks off on Friday, January 31st, starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, and runs for two hours. Joining the action this year will be ACR Pros and Ambassadors Chris Moneymaker, Chris Moorman, Ebony Kenney, Rene Nezhoda, and others.

The ACR Pro and Ambassador Meet-Up Game kicks off on Friday, January 31st, starting at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, and runs for two hours. Joining the action this year will be ACR Pros and Ambassadors Chris Moneymaker, Chris Moorman, Ebony Kenney, Rene Nezhoda, and others. Players of all levels will have the chance to test their skills against the poker pros at custom cash game tables, featuring a variety of stakes to suit everyone.

"Last year's ACR Meet-Up Game was awesome, we had a lot of people from the stream coming on and playing with us," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "I can't wait to dive in again on January 31st, it's a great way to bring the poker community together and connect with fans of ACR Poker."

Playing alongside the poker pros is easy. On the day of the event, players can visit the social media pages of any ACR Pro or Ambassador to find passwords for the "ACR Pro and Ambassador" cash game tables in the ACR Poker client.

For those looking to battle it out against the pros, watch the action unfold or potentially win prizes, players can tune in to catch all the excitement online on ACR Poker's Twitch channel, featuring commentary from Justin Kelly and other special poker guests.

For a recap of last year's event and to learn more about January's ACR Pro and Ambassador Meet-up Game, visit the ACR Poker blog.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Pro