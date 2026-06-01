Acre Acquired by Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, an Omni company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, today announced the acquisition of Acre (formerly known as General Office Products) effective June 1. Both are Steelcase furniture dealerships that have served the greater Minneapolis market for over seven and six decades, respectively.

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors logo

Carlene Wilson, CEO and President of Atmosphere, will lead the combined enterprise. "This is a strategic, growth-oriented acquisition that strengthens our Minneapolis platform and accelerates our capabilities in two priority markets—education and the public sector—while enhancing how we support and serve our customers across an overlapping market area. It also positions us to deliver greater scale, consistency, and alignment with Steelcase standards and expectations. We are excited about bringing the best of both organizations together."

Atmosphere creates value through operational efficiency driven by technology, strategic resource planning, and a high-performance culture. Backed by a growth focused sales and marketing strategy, Atmosphere has built a strong client portfolio and a standard for delivering a client-first experience.

Acre has built strong relationships throughout the region and has earned a reputation for hard work, honesty, and quality. "Their impressive history developing relationships and driving value for the region's clients speaks to the strength of their infrastructure and commitment to customer service and project performance," said Wilson. "As we have gotten to know their organization, it's clear we share values around customer focus, integrity, and building careers where people can grow."

John and Dave Boss, owners of Acre, have led the company for more than 30 years and are the sons of the late company co-founder, Jack Boss. Together they have guided the organization, nurturing a steady and trusted presence in the market. "Dave and I have had the privilege of leading an exceptionally talented group of tenured professionals over many years. It is through their hard work and dedication that we have enjoyed long-term relationships with our clients, partners, and key influencers. We are deeply grateful to all who have contributed to our success. There has always been mutual respect between Acre and Atmosphere. Bringing our two successful organizations together will not only benefit the greater Minneapolis market but give our team the opportunity to further grow their careers with a dynamic company like Atmosphere."

"We are excited about bringing the best of both organizations together," said Wilson. "Our goal is to be at the forefront of our industry and deliver value to all of our clients and partners. That starts with a strong culture, engaged teams, and a passion for delivering great services and solutions."

In the near term, Atmosphere will welcome new colleagues from Acre who are joining their team. It will be a phased approach that avoids disruption and prioritizes client continuity, supporting teams on both sides of the transition. "It positions us to invest even more in the Minneapolis market and the customers we collectively serve."

ABOUT ATMOSPHERE COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Atmosphere Commercial Interiors has a rich history in the office furniture industry, serving organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, and across corporate, healthcare, education, and hospitality industries. Atmosphere is also a multi-year recipient of the distinguished Steelcase Premier Partner award. Atmosphere is a subsidiary of Omni Workspace, a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries serve the design-build and contract interiors markets with products, services, and solutions.

For more information, visit www.atmosphereci.com or www.omniworkspace.com.

SOURCE Atmosphere Commercial Interiors